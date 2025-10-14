https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/russia-intensifies-efforts-to-document-wwii-era-genocide-expands-probe-to-modern-crimes-1122960166.html
Russia Intensifies Efforts to Document WWII-Era Genocide, Expands Probe to Modern Crimes
The head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, chaired a high-level meeting of the agency’s Search and Archive Work Coordination Staff, bringing together senior law enforcement officials, parliamentary deputies, and leaders of historical preservation organizations.
The meeting highlighted ongoing efforts to investigate Nazi crimes during the Great Patriotic War (World War II) and address contemporary issues such as the destruction of Soviet war memorials abroad.Key developments presented at the meeting:In cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense, work continues in creating a registry of WWII memorials and graves located in foreign countries. Sergey Novikov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Department for Public Projects, proposed creating an interagency working group to streamline efforts in locating and preserving these memorials.The session also highlighted ongoing initiatives such as “Place of Memory. Public Patrol” and “Archive Assault,” aimed at furthering historical research and education on the genocide. A new Digital Portal has been launched to document the events, with a focus on the genocide of the Soviet people by Nazi forces.The meeting concluded with the presentation of new exhibits for the Investigative Committee's museum, including items recovered in Mongolia from a WWII expedition. Alexander Bastrykin praised the staff for their dedication to preserving the memory of the fallen soldiers and stressed the importance of remembering WWII’s lessons to prevent future conflicts.The event ended with the transfer of significant artifacts to the National Center for Historical Memory, further enriching the museum's collection.
Russia Intensifies Efforts to Document WWII-Era Genocide, Expands Probe to Modern Crimes
The head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, chaired a high-level meeting of the agency’s Search and Archive Work Coordination Staff, bringing together senior law enforcement officials, parliamentary deputies, and leaders of historical preservation organizations.
The meeting highlighted ongoing efforts to investigate Nazi crimes during the Great Patriotic War (World War II) and address contemporary issues such as the destruction of Soviet war memorials abroad.
Key developments presented at the meeting:
Search operations in 2025 in Pskov, Smolensk, Kherson regions and the Lugansk People’s Republic uncovered remains of dozens of WWII prisoners and civilians, including women, the elderly and children.
Russian courts have issued 34 rulings recognizing acts of Nazi forces and their collaborators as genocide of the Soviet people.
Legal assistance was provided to Belarus in investigating crimes by occupation authorities and Ukrainian, Polish, and Lithuanian paramilitary groups on its territory.
Eighteen criminal cases were initiated regarding damage or destruction of Soviet war memorials in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Ukraine.
Work is underway to create a unified register of WWII memorial sites and military graves located abroad.
In cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense, work continues in creating a registry of WWII memorials and graves located in foreign countries. Sergey Novikov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Department for Public Projects, proposed creating an interagency working group to streamline efforts in locating and preserving these memorials.
The session also highlighted ongoing initiatives such as “Place of Memory. Public Patrol” and “Archive Assault,” aimed at furthering historical research and education on the genocide. A new Digital Portal has been launched to document the events, with a focus on the genocide of the Soviet people by Nazi forces.
The meeting concluded with the presentation of new exhibits for the Investigative Committee's museum, including items recovered in Mongolia from a WWII expedition. Alexander Bastrykin praised the staff for their dedication to preserving the memory of the fallen soldiers and stressed the importance of remembering WWII’s lessons to prevent future conflicts.
The event ended with the transfer of significant artifacts to the National Center for Historical Memory, further enriching the museum's collection.