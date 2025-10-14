https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/ukrainian-militants-turn-corpses-into-death-traps-1122957387.html

Ukrainian Militants Turn Corpses Into Death Traps

Ukrainian Militants Turn Corpses Into Death Traps

Sputnik International

Ukrainian servicemen are booby-trapping the bodies of their own dead soldiers in the Zaporozhye region, a Russian assault rifleman of the Vostok Battlegroup... 14.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-14T07:35+0000

2025-10-14T07:35+0000

2025-10-14T07:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121752488_0:100:1277:818_1920x0_80_0_0_f8751e5a411ae393838e10577e87b609.jpg

"We approached a body of one serviceman killed in action to verify who he was and what patches he had. We looked carefully from the side, and there was a grenade under him. If you turn him over, everyone blows up. They set a lot of tripwires," he said.According to the Russian serviceman, Ukrainian troops are also using strike drones to finish off their own soldiers looking to surrender.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia