https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/ukrainian-militants-turn-corpses-into-death-traps-1122957387.html
Ukrainian Militants Turn Corpses Into Death Traps
Ukrainian Militants Turn Corpses Into Death Traps
Sputnik International
Ukrainian servicemen are booby-trapping the bodies of their own dead soldiers in the Zaporozhye region, a Russian assault rifleman of the Vostok Battlegroup... 14.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-14T07:35+0000
2025-10-14T07:35+0000
2025-10-14T07:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121752488_0:100:1277:818_1920x0_80_0_0_f8751e5a411ae393838e10577e87b609.jpg
"We approached a body of one serviceman killed in action to verify who he was and what patches he had. We looked carefully from the side, and there was a grenade under him. If you turn him over, everyone blows up. They set a lot of tripwires," he said.According to the Russian serviceman, Ukrainian troops are also using strike drones to finish off their own soldiers looking to surrender.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121752488_28:0:1249:916_1920x0_80_0_0_ead6c3762741a7cbc4864cfd24ed979a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia
Ukrainian Militants Turn Corpses Into Death Traps
Ukrainian servicemen are booby-trapping the bodies of their own dead soldiers in the Zaporozhye region, a Russian assault rifleman of the Vostok Battlegroup told Sputnik.
"We approached a body of one serviceman killed in action to verify who he was and what patches he had. We looked carefully from the side, and there was a grenade under him. If you turn him over, everyone blows up. They set a lot of tripwires," he said.
According to the Russian serviceman, Ukrainian troops are also using strike drones to finish off their own soldiers looking to surrender.