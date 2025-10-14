International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/ukrainian-militants-turn-corpses-into-death-traps-1122957387.html
Ukrainian Militants Turn Corpses Into Death Traps
Ukrainian Militants Turn Corpses Into Death Traps
Sputnik International
Ukrainian servicemen are booby-trapping the bodies of their own dead soldiers in the Zaporozhye region, a Russian assault rifleman of the Vostok Battlegroup... 14.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-14T07:35+0000
2025-10-14T07:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121752488_0:100:1277:818_1920x0_80_0_0_f8751e5a411ae393838e10577e87b609.jpg
"We approached a body of one serviceman killed in action to verify who he was and what patches he had. We looked carefully from the side, and there was a grenade under him. If you turn him over, everyone blows up. They set a lot of tripwires," he said.According to the Russian serviceman, Ukrainian troops are also using strike drones to finish off their own soldiers looking to surrender.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121752488_28:0:1249:916_1920x0_80_0_0_ead6c3762741a7cbc4864cfd24ed979a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia
ukraine, russia

Ukrainian Militants Turn Corpses Into Death Traps

07:35 GMT 14.10.2025
© AP Photo / Andrii MarienkoUkrainian soldiers in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2025
© AP Photo / Andrii Marienko
Subscribe
Ukrainian servicemen are booby-trapping the bodies of their own dead soldiers in the Zaporozhye region, a Russian assault rifleman of the Vostok Battlegroup told Sputnik.
"We approached a body of one serviceman killed in action to verify who he was and what patches he had. We looked carefully from the side, and there was a grenade under him. If you turn him over, everyone blows up. They set a lot of tripwires," he said.
According to the Russian serviceman, Ukrainian troops are also using strike drones to finish off their own soldiers looking to surrender.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала