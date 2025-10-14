https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/unlocking-the-potential-of-the-northern-sea-route-1122958703.html
Unlocking the Potential of the Northern Sea Route
The Northern Sea Route (NSR) is quickly becoming a game-changer for global logistics, offering remarkable advantages for cargo transport between Europe and Asia.
The first transit voyage from Chine to Europe was completed on October 13 and took only 20 days, which is almost half as long as traditional southern routes, such as through the Suez Canal.Major global players have already recognized an opportunity for profit, with Russo-Chinese cargo flow along the NSR expected to reach 20 million metric tons before 2030.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
