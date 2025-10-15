International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/italian-court-overturns-decision-to-extradite-nord-stream-blast-suspect-to-germany-lawyer-1122967249.html
Italian Court Overturns Decision to Extradite Nord Stream Blast Suspect to Germany - Lawyer
Italian Court Overturns Decision to Extradite Nord Stream Blast Suspect to Germany - Lawyer
Sputnik International
Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday overturned the decision to extradite Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, accused of terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, to Germany, lawyer Nicola Canestrini told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.
2025-10-15T17:16+0000
2025-10-15T17:16+0000
world
germany
italy
nord stream
suspect
extradition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
"Today, the Supreme Court overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal, which ordered the issuance of a European arrest warrant in the Nord Stream case, appointing a new trial in a new composition," Canestrini said.
germany
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream explosion suspect, nord stream suspect extradition
nord stream explosion suspect, nord stream suspect extradition

Italian Court Overturns Decision to Extradite Nord Stream Blast Suspect to Germany - Lawyer

17:16 GMT 15.10.2025
© Photo : Swedish Coast GuardGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2025
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday overturned the decision to extradite Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, accused of terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, to Germany, lawyer Nicola Canestrini told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.
"Today, the Supreme Court overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal, which ordered the issuance of a European arrest warrant in the Nord Stream case, appointing a new trial in a new composition," Canestrini said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала