Italian Court Overturns Decision to Extradite Nord Stream Blast Suspect to Germany - Lawyer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday overturned the decision to extradite Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, accused of terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, to Germany, lawyer Nicola Canestrini told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.
"Today, the Supreme Court overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal, which ordered the issuance of a European arrest warrant in the Nord Stream case, appointing a new trial in a new composition," Canestrini said.