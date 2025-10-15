https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russian-embassy-delivers-findings-on-jfk-assassination-to-the-us-1122962138.html

Russian Embassy Delivers Findings on JFK Assassination to the US

Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev has handed over a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin to US President Donald Trump with declassified materials about the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy, the embassy told Sputnik.

"On October 14 during a meeting with Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican representative in the US House of Representatives from Florida, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev, handed over, at her request, a letter from the President of the Russian Federation to the US President as part of the additional investigation into the assassination of President Kennedy promised to the American public by President Trump, and with the consent of the copyright holder. Materials are based on declassified Soviet documents, some of which had previously been obtained by the American side from the Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, A.Mikoyan, who represented the Soviet Union at the funeral of the head of state," the embassy said. During the meeting with Luna, Darchiev expressed hope that the materials would shed more light on the assassination of Kennedy. US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has thanked the Russian Embassy to the United States for handing over the declassified materials related to the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy."I have received a hard copy of the report on JFK’s assassination from the Ambassador of Russia. A team of experts is enroute to my office in the morning to begin translation and full review of documents. We will be uploading as soon as we can. Thank you again to everyone involved to include the Russian embassy for making this happen. This is of massive historical significance," Luna wrote on X.

