Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov stated that the FSB has information that the British, together with Ukrainian intelligence, are preparing sabotage against the TurkStream gas pipeline.
Additionally, instructors from the British Army’s SAS and MI6 have reportedly planned a series of drone strikes on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, whose shareholders include companies from Russia, Kazakhstan, and the US, Bortnikov added.
British intelligence planning attacks on Russian critical infrastructure
"Together with MI6, they are coordinating Ukrainian sabotage groups to carry out raids in Russia’s border regions, targeting critical infrastructure using drones, unmanned boats, and combat divers," FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov stated.
Bortnikov added at the 57th SCO session in Uzbekistan that there is reliable information indicating that terrorist acts and sabotage in Russia are carried out under the patronage of British intelligence. SAS units are reportedly directly participating in military actions against Russia.
He also claimed that British intelligence orchestrated the Ukrainian SBU operation “Spider Web,” conducted right before Ukraine–Russia talks in Istanbul on June 2.
The UK allegedly handled the propaganda campaign, spreading false reports of massive damage and attributing the operation solely to Ukraine.
In June, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine carried out FPV drone attacks on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions.
All attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur airfields were repelled, and fires resulting from the attacks on Murmansk and Irkutsk airfields were extinguished with no casualties.