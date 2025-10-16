International
China Defies US Pressure, Upholds Legal Oil Trade With Russia
China Defies US Pressure, Upholds Legal Oil Trade With Russia
Russia–China cooperation “within the framework of international law is reasonable and legal,” Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the US, told... 16.10.2025, Sputnik International
He stressed that this cooperation “does not harm the interests of any third party, and should be respected and protected.” Donald Trump earlier said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would not buy Russian oil, adding that the US should “get China to do the same thing."
China Defies US Pressure, Upholds Legal Oil Trade With Russia

05:55 GMT 16.10.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoRussian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Russia–China cooperation "within the framework of international law is reasonable and legal," Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the US, told Sputnik.
He stressed that this cooperation "does not harm the interests of any third party, and should be respected and protected."
"China firmly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions and 'long-arm jurisdiction' and any form of coercion or pressure," Liu emphasized.
Donald Trump earlier said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would not buy Russian oil, adding that the US should "get China to do the same thing."
