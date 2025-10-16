https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/china-defies-us-pressure-upholds-legal-oil-trade-with-russia-1122968290.html

China Defies US Pressure, Upholds Legal Oil Trade With Russia

China Defies US Pressure, Upholds Legal Oil Trade With Russia

Sputnik International

Russia–China cooperation “within the framework of international law is reasonable and legal,” Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the US, told... 16.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-16T05:55+0000

2025-10-16T05:55+0000

2025-10-16T05:55+0000

world

sputnik

chinese embassy

russia

china

narendra modi

donald trump

wenjian liu

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121236883_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3668a8ae18c6bad4ff02cf3e45b5223.jpg

He stressed that this cooperation “does not harm the interests of any third party, and should be respected and protected.” Donald Trump earlier said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would not buy Russian oil, adding that the US should “get China to do the same thing."

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik, chinese embassy, russia, china, narendra modi, donald trump, wenjian liu