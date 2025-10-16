https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/china-defies-us-pressure-upholds-legal-oil-trade-with-russia-1122968290.html
China Defies US Pressure, Upholds Legal Oil Trade With Russia
China Defies US Pressure, Upholds Legal Oil Trade With Russia
He stressed that this cooperation “does not harm the interests of any third party, and should be respected and protected.” Donald Trump earlier said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would not buy Russian oil, adding that the US should “get China to do the same thing."
Russia–China cooperation “within the framework of international law is reasonable and legal,” Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the US, told Sputnik.
He stressed that this cooperation “does not harm the interests of any third party, and should be respected and protected.”
“China firmly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions and ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ and any form of coercion or pressure," Liu emphasized.
Donald Trump earlier said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would not buy Russian oil, adding that the US should “get China to do the same thing."