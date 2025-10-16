https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/putin-addresses-russian-energy-week-plenary-session-1122969117.html
Russian Energy Week International Forum takes place in Moscow from 15 to 17 October 2025.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 8th Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum.This year’s theme, “Shaping the Energy of the Future Together,” brings together government officials, leaders of major energy companies, and experts from the scientific community.The event gathers over 7,000 participants from 100 countries, featuring more than 60 business sessions on key challenges and innovations shaping the global energy sector.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!
The Russian Energy Week International Forum is taking place in Moscow from 15 to 17 October 2025.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 8th Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum.
This year’s theme, “Shaping the Energy of the Future Together,” brings together government officials, leaders of major energy companies, and experts from the scientific community.
The event gathers over 7,000 participants from 100 countries, featuring more than 60 business sessions on key challenges and innovations shaping the global energy sector.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!