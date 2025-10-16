https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/putin-addresses-russian-energy-week-plenary-session-1122969117.html

Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session

Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session

Sputnik International

Russian Energy Week International Forum takes place in Moscow from 15 to 17 October 2025.

2025-10-16T11:09+0000

2025-10-16T11:09+0000

2025-10-16T11:09+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

moscow

russian energy week

forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114106298_0:0:3034:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_99ba145aa9f5d4c6cddad2c15d7f83b2.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 8th Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum.This year’s theme, “Shaping the Energy of the Future Together,” brings together government officials, leaders of major energy companies, and experts from the scientific community.The event gathers over 7,000 participants from 100 countries, featuring more than 60 business sessions on key challenges and innovations shaping the global energy sector.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session Sputnik International Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session 2025-10-16T11:09+0000 true PT32M51S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian energy week, russian president vladimir putin