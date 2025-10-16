International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/putin-addresses-russian-energy-week-plenary-session-1122969117.html
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session
Sputnik International
Russian Energy Week International Forum takes place in Moscow from 15 to 17 October 2025.
2025-10-16T11:09+0000
2025-10-16T11:09+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
moscow
russian energy week
forum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114106298_0:0:3034:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_99ba145aa9f5d4c6cddad2c15d7f83b2.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 8th Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum.This year's theme, "Shaping the Energy of the Future Together," brings together government officials, leaders of major energy companies, and experts from the scientific community.The event gathers over 7,000 participants from 100 countries, featuring more than 60 business sessions on key challenges and innovations shaping the global energy sector.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
russia
moscow
en_EN
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session
russian energy week, russian president vladimir putin
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session

11:09 GMT 16.10.2025
The Russian Energy Week International Forum is taking place in Moscow from 15 to 17 October 2025.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 8th Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum.
This year’s theme, “Shaping the Energy of the Future Together,” brings together government officials, leaders of major energy companies, and experts from the scientific community.
The event gathers over 7,000 participants from 100 countries, featuring more than 60 business sessions on key challenges and innovations shaping the global energy sector.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!
