Thousands in UK Sue Johnson&Johnson Saying Its Talcum Baby Powder Caused Cancer - Reports
Thousands in UK Sue Johnson&Johnson Saying Its Talcum Baby Powder Caused Cancer - Reports
Sputnik International
Around 3,000 people in the UK have sued the Johnson&Johnson (J&J) pharmaceutical company, demanding compensation for the damage caused by its baby powder, which allegedly caused cancer due to its asbestos content, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.
About 3,000 people have claimed that they or their family members developed ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, which is a tumor of the tissue that covers internal organs, due to the use of Johnson's Baby Powder, and are seeking damages in the high court in London, the report said. The plaintiffs claim that Johnson&amp;Johnson knowingly sold baby powder containing asbestos in the UK. They argue that the company concealed its harmful effects for decades and in 2023 replaced the asbestos-contaminated talc in the product with corn starch. The company maintains that the talc it used contained no traces of asbestos, it added. In 2020, Johnson &amp; Johnson announced that it would discontinue production of talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada, which had been the subject of numerous lawsuits against the manufacturer. J&amp;J was founded in 1886. Among its best-known brands are Johnson's Baby, o.b., Clean &amp; Clear, and Reach.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 3,000 people in the UK have sued the Johnson&Johnson (J&J) pharmaceutical company, demanding compensation for the damage caused by its baby powder, which allegedly caused cancer due to its asbestos content, media reported on Thursday.
About 3,000 people have claimed that they or their family members developed ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, which is a tumor of the tissue that covers internal organs, due to the use of Johnson's Baby Powder, and are seeking damages in the high court in London, the report said.
The plaintiffs claim that Johnson&Johnson knowingly sold baby powder containing asbestos in the UK. They argue that the company concealed its harmful effects for decades and in 2023 replaced the asbestos-contaminated talc in the product with corn starch. The company maintains that the talc it used contained no traces of asbestos, it added.
In 2020, Johnson & Johnson announced that it would discontinue production of talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada, which had been the subject of numerous lawsuits against the manufacturer.
J&J was founded in 1886. Among its best-known brands are Johnson's Baby, o.b., Clean & Clear, and Reach.
