Bolton Pleads Not Guilty to All 18 Counts in Classified Data Mishandling Case - Reports
Bolton Pleads Not Guilty to All 18 Counts in Classified Data Mishandling Case - Reports
Sputnik International
Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has pleaded not guilty to all 18 charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials and violations of the Espionage Act, media reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Bolton arrived at court in Maryland. On Thursday, Bolton was charged for mishandling classified information. On August 22, the FBI raided Bolton’s residence in Bethesda, Maryland, as part of a national security investigation. Bolton held the positions of US ambassador to the United Nations and White House national security advisor during President Donald Trump's first term, but later emerged as his vocal critic. In response to the raid, Trump pointed out that he does not want to get involved in the case. Following the raid, White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro accused Bolton of making profits from state secrets and mishandling classified documents.
Bolton Pleads Not Guilty to All 18 Counts in Classified Data Mishandling Case - Reports

16:21 GMT 17.10.2025
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with President Donald Trump as he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has pleaded not guilty to all 18 charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials and violations of the Espionage Act, media reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Bolton arrived at court in Maryland. On Thursday, Bolton was charged for mishandling classified information.
On August 22, the FBI raided Bolton’s residence in Bethesda, Maryland, as part of a national security investigation. Bolton held the positions of US ambassador to the United Nations and White House national security advisor during President Donald Trump's first term, but later emerged as his vocal critic. In response to the raid, Trump pointed out that he does not want to get involved in the case.
Following the raid, White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro accused Bolton of making profits from state secrets and mishandling classified documents.
