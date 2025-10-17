Putin–Trump Phone Talks Highlight Russia’s Consistent Peace Stance

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/putintrump-phone-talks-highlight-russias-consistent-peace-stance-1122976801.html
The fact that the leaders of nuclear powers are keeping communication channels open in a situation where any misstep could lead to global catastrophe is of utmost importance, Argentine political analyst Jorge Elbaum told Sputnik, commenting on the Putin–Trump phone call that took place on October 16.
“Putin has consistently demonstrated his willingness to engage in dialogue—with sincerity, persistence, and continuity—all of which reflect Russia’s diplomatic tradition in international relations,” Elbaum stressed.
He dubbed Russia a reliable partner, calling the Russian president a politician who does not go back on his word to suit momentary political interests.
“Engaging in dialogue is the right decision, which reflects the US recognizing the existence of a multipolar world—one in which other nations and prominent global leaders also play significant roles,” Elbaum emphasized.
The analyst suggested that ending the Ukraine conflict depends on how Russia’s security demands—presented even before the conflict began—are addressed.
“If peace comes, it will be based on respect for Russia’s strategic security,” Elbaum noted.
Cuban expert Yosmany Fernandez Pacheco described the Putin–Trump call as a new effort by POTUS—following his direct talks with the Russian president—to push for an end to the Ukraine conflict.
Despite some controversial moves by the Trump administration regarding the standoff, one should wait to see the results of a new rapprochement between the Russian and US presidents, Pacheco concluded.