Putin–Trump Phone Talks Highlight Russia’s Consistent Peace Stance

The fact that the leaders of nuclear powers are keeping communication channels open in a situation where any misstep could lead to global catastrophe is of... 17.10.2025, Sputnik International

“Putin has consistently demonstrated his willingness to engage in dialogue—with sincerity, persistence, and continuity—all of which reflect Russia’s diplomatic tradition in international relations,” Elbaum stressed. He dubbed Russia a reliable partner, calling the Russian president a politician who does not go back on his word to suit momentary political interests. The analyst suggested that ending the Ukraine conflict depends on how Russia’s security demands—presented even before the conflict began—are addressed. Cuban expert Yosmany Fernandez Pacheco described the Putin–Trump call as a new effort by POTUS—following his direct talks with the Russian president—to push for an end to the Ukraine conflict. Despite some controversial moves by the Trump administration regarding the standoff, one should wait to see the results of a new rapprochement between the Russian and US presidents, Pacheco concluded.

