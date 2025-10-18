https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/us-treasury-secretary-to-meet-chinese-vice-premier-next-week--reports-1122982431.html

US Treasury Secretary to Meet Chinese Vice-Premier Next Week — Reports

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed he will personally meet Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia next week to continue trade discussions, according to the South China Morning Post.

“The vice-premier, who is my counterpart, and I will be speaking this evening at around 8:30–9:00,” Bessent said on Friday. He added that Vice-Premier He will also join him and a US delegation in Malaysia “probably a week from tomorrow” to prepare for a potential Trump–Xi meeting. The talks come just days after tensions flared over rare-earth export restrictions and tariff threats.

