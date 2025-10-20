https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/chinas-gdp-grows-52-in-2025--1122991492.html

China's GDP Grows 5.2% in 2025

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.2% year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said.

"According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) in the first three quarters reached 101,503.6 billion yuan [$14.24 trillion], up by 5.2 percent year on year at constant prices," the statistical agency said in a statement. GDP grew by 5.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 while growth slowed slightly to 5.2% in the second quarter, compared to the same period in 2024. In the third quarter, the slowdown accelerated, with GDP growth reaching 4.8%, the statement added. The primary sector, which is agriculture, grew by 3.8% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 5.806 trillion yuan. The secondary sector, which is industry and construction, increased by 4.9% to 36.4 trillion yuan, while the tertiary sector (services) grew by 5.4%, totaling 59.3 trillion yuan, the statement read. In July, Zheng Shanjie, the chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission, said China's GDP was expected to reach approximately 140 trillion yuan ($19.5 trillion) by the end of 2025. According to the official forecast, China's GDP growth rate in 2025 will be around 5%. The International Monetary Fund has also estimated China's 2024 economic growth at 5% and maintained its predictions of 4.8% for 2025 and 4.2% for 2026.

