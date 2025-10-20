https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/lavrov-rubio-hold-phone-call-1122992658.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister S. Lavrov had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State M. Rubio. A constructive discussion took place on possible concrete steps in the interests of implementing the understandings that were reached during the October 16 telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump," the statement said.On October 17, presidents of Russia and the United States held a phone call. The two leaders agreed to have a meeting in Budapest, Hungary. Russian and US officials are set to hold preparatory talks next week: the US side will be represented by Marco Rubio, with the location to be determined later.
14:29 GMT 20.10.2025 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 20.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister S. Lavrov had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State M. Rubio. A constructive discussion took place on possible concrete steps in the interests of implementing the understandings that were reached during the October 16 telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump," the statement said.
On October 17, presidents of Russia and the United States held a phone call. The two leaders agreed to have a meeting in Budapest, Hungary. Russian and US officials are set to hold preparatory talks next week: the US side will be represented by Marco Rubio, with the location to be determined later.