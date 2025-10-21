https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/-japanese-government-resigns--reports-1122993752.html
Japanese Government Resigns — Reports
Japanese Government Resigns — Reports
The Japanese government led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has resigned, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
This comes ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for this afternoon. Barring unexpected developments, Sanae Takaichi is expected to become the new prime minister and Japan’s first woman to hold the post, according to the media.
