https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/-japanese-government-resigns--reports-1122993752.html

Japanese Government Resigns — Reports

Japanese Government Resigns — Reports

Sputnik International

The Japanese government led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has resigned, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

2025-10-21T04:23+0000

2025-10-21T04:23+0000

2025-10-21T04:23+0000

asia

japan

sanae takaichi

shigeru ishiba

prime minister

elections

parliamentary elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/15/1122993817_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_7e8972ccf92f822aff1de25b40489f82.jpg

This comes ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for this afternoon. Barring unexpected developments, Sanae Takaichi is expected to become the new prime minister and Japan’s first woman to hold the post, according to the media.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/japanese-prime-minister-shigeru-ishiba-denies-reports-of-resignation-1122476906.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japanese government, woman pm, first woman, female pm, japanese prime minister, pm resignation, japanese elections, parliamentary elections