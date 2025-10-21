International
Asia
Japanese Government Resigns — Reports
The Japanese government led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has resigned, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
This comes ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for this afternoon. Barring unexpected developments, Sanae Takaichi is expected to become the new prime minister and Japan's first woman to hold the post, according to the media.
Japanese Government Resigns — Reports

04:23 GMT 21.10.2025
Newly-elected leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sanae Takaichi, right, shakes hands with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba after winning the LDP leadership election i in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has resigned, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
This comes ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for this afternoon. Barring unexpected developments, Sanae Takaichi is expected to become the new prime minister and Japan’s first woman to hold the post, according to the media.
