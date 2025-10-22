International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Night Strike Vaporizes NATO HQ Bunker Near Kiev - Underground
Night Strike Vaporizes NATO HQ Bunker Near Kiev - Underground
The headquarters bunker of NATO officers in the Kiev region was destroyed in a night strike, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Information has been received that a headquarters bunker was eliminated along with officers inside, among them those from NATO countries," Lebedev revealed. A workshop producing drone engines near Sikorsky International Airport in Kiev was among the targets that was destroyed, he said. The strike comes amid Russia's continued response to attacks by Ukrainian armed forces attacks on civilian targets. Russian troops regularly target personnel locations, equipment depots, mercenaries and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including energy facilities, defense industries, military administration and communication centers.
Night Strike Vaporizes NATO HQ Bunker Near Kiev - Underground

08:58 GMT 22.10.2025 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 22.10.2025)
DONETSK, October 22 (Sputnik) - A bunker housing the headquarters of NATO officers in the Kiev region was destroyed in an overnight strike, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Information has been received that a headquarters bunker was eliminated along with officers inside, among them those from NATO countries," Lebedev revealed.
A workshop producing drone engines near Sikorsky International Airport in Kiev was among the targets that was destroyed, he said.
The strike comes amid Russia's continued response to attacks by Ukrainian armed forces attacks on civilian targets. Russian troops regularly target personnel locations, equipment depots, mercenaries and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including energy facilities, defense industries, military administration and communication centers.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала