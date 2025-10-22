Night Strike Vaporizes NATO HQ Bunker Near Kiev - Underground

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/nato-officers-headquarters-bunker-near-kiev-destroyed-in-night-strike--underground-1122999625.html
DONETSK, October 22 (Sputnik) - A bunker housing the headquarters of NATO officers in the Kiev region was destroyed in an overnight strike, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Information has been received that a headquarters bunker was eliminated along with officers inside, among them those from NATO countries," Lebedev revealed.
A workshop producing drone engines near Sikorsky International Airport in Kiev was among the targets that was destroyed, he said.
The strike comes amid Russia's continued response to attacks by Ukrainian armed forces attacks on civilian targets. Russian troops regularly target personnel locations, equipment depots, mercenaries and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including energy facilities, defense industries, military administration and communication centers.