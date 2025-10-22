https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/nato-officers-headquarters-bunker-near-kiev-destroyed-in-night-strike--underground-1122999625.html

Night Strike Vaporizes NATO HQ Bunker Near Kiev - Underground

Night Strike Vaporizes NATO HQ Bunker Near Kiev - Underground

Sputnik International

The headquarters bunker of NATO officers in the Kiev region was destroyed in a night strike, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2025-10-22T08:58+0000

2025-10-22T08:58+0000

2025-10-22T10:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kiev

russia

nikolayev

sergei lebedev

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff32374831b48c616bd37db1ffcbdd72.jpg

"Information has been received that a headquarters bunker was eliminated along with officers inside, among them those from NATO countries," Lebedev revealed. A workshop producing drone engines near Sikorsky International Airport in Kiev was among the targets that was destroyed, he said. The strike comes amid Russia's continued response to attacks by Ukrainian armed forces attacks on civilian targets. Russian troops regularly target personnel locations, equipment depots, mercenaries and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including energy facilities, defense industries, military administration and communication centers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/iskanders-dont-miss-how-russia-is-turning-ukraines-nato-made-air-defense-shield-into-swiss-cheese-1122133151.html

kiev

russia

nikolayev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, kiev region, ukraine, russia, russian strike, nato officers, headquarters bunker, sergei lebedev, mykolaiv, sputnik, drone engines, sikorsky international airport, military strike, pro-russian underground, ukrainian conflict, defense infrastructure, night attack, russian armed forces, nato personnel, ukraine war