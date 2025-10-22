https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/russian-upper-house-denounces-plutonium-disposal-agreement-between-russia-us-1122999915.html

Russian Upper House Denounces Russia-US Plutonium Disposal Deal

Russian Federation Council denounced at a meeting on Wednesday the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement between Russia and the United States, which is no longer necessary for defense purposes, its handling and cooperation in this area.

The explanatory note said that in 2016, the agreement and its protocols were suspended by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The reasons for this were a fundamental change in circumstances — the imposition of US sanctions against Russia, the adoption of a law on support for Ukraine that allows for interference in the country's internal affairs, NATO expansion to the east, the buildup of the US military presence in Eastern European countries, and the US intention to change the plutonium disposition procedure stipulated in the agreement without the consent of Russia.

