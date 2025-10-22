International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/russian-upper-house-denounces-plutonium-disposal-agreement-between-russia-us-1122999915.html
Russian Upper House Denounces Russia-US Plutonium Disposal Deal
Russian Upper House Denounces Russia-US Plutonium Disposal Deal
Sputnik International
Russian Federation Council denounced at a meeting on Wednesday the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement between Russia and the United States, which is no longer necessary for defense purposes, its handling and cooperation in this area.
2025-10-22T09:03+0000
2025-10-22T09:47+0000
economy
russia
us
plutonium
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999755_0:173:3028:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_b93066dfc8e46a133674a0031b490abe.jpg
The explanatory note said that in 2016, the agreement and its protocols were suspended by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The reasons for this were a fundamental change in circumstances — the imposition of US sanctions against Russia, the adoption of a law on support for Ukraine that allows for interference in the country's internal affairs, NATO expansion to the east, the buildup of the US military presence in Eastern European countries, and the US intention to change the plutonium disposition procedure stipulated in the agreement without the consent of Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/russian-lower-house-denounces-plutonium-disposal-agreement-between-russia-united-states-1122925631.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999755_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01d121b6b79824af2ff84e8e0ac7e968.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, united states, plutonium management and disposition agreement, federation council, vladimir putin, nuclear agreement, plutonium disposal, us sanctions, nato expansion, eastern europe, defense cooperation, russia-us relations, international security, nuclear policy, diplomatic relations, foreign policy, ukraine conflict, military presence, nonproliferation, moscow
russia, united states, plutonium management and disposition agreement, federation council, vladimir putin, nuclear agreement, plutonium disposal, us sanctions, nato expansion, eastern europe, defense cooperation, russia-us relations, international security, nuclear policy, diplomatic relations, foreign policy, ukraine conflict, military presence, nonproliferation, moscow

Russian Upper House Denounces Russia-US Plutonium Disposal Deal

09:03 GMT 22.10.2025 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 22.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Podoksenov / Go to the mediabankThe central hall of power unit No. 4 with the BN-800 reactor at the I.V. Kurchatov Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant.
The central hall of power unit No. 4 with the BN-800 reactor at the I.V. Kurchatov Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Podoksenov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Federation Council denounced at a meeting on Wednesday the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement between Russia and the United States, which is no longer necessary for defense purposes, its handling and cooperation in this area.
The explanatory note said that in 2016, the agreement and its protocols were suspended by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The reasons for this were a fundamental change in circumstances — the imposition of US sanctions against Russia, the adoption of a law on support for Ukraine that allows for interference in the country's internal affairs, NATO expansion to the east, the buildup of the US military presence in Eastern European countries, and the US intention to change the plutonium disposition procedure stipulated in the agreement without the consent of Russia.
Russian national flags with attached black ribbons are seen on the headquarters of State Duma, the lower house of parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2025
World
Russian Lower House Denounces Plutonium Disposal Agreement Between Russia, United States
8 October, 10:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала