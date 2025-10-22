https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/us-house-speaker-johnson-says-government-shutdown-now-second-longest-in-history-1123001818.html

House Speaker Blames Democrats as Shutdown Becomes Second Longest Ever

House Speaker Blames Democrats as Shutdown Becomes Second Longest Ever

Sputnik International

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that the current government shutdown in the United States is the second longest in the country's history, and blamed Democrats for this crisis.

2025-10-22T16:21+0000

2025-10-22T16:21+0000

2025-10-22T16:21+0000

americas

us

mike johnson

donald trump

democrats

congress

white house

government shutdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg

"This is now the second longest government shutdown of any kind, ever in the history of our country, and it's just shameful. Democrats keep making history, but they're doing it for all the wrong reasons," Johnson said during a press conference.The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon.Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/us-government-shutdown-causing-up-to-15bln-in-economic-losses-everyday-1122965946.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mike johnson, us government shutdown, second longest shutdown, united states congress, house speaker, democrats, republicans, political crisis, federal budget, washington, us politics, government funding, press conference, partisan divide, shutdown history, us government, capitol hill, congress deadlock, budget impasse, mike johnson statement