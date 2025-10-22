https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/us-house-speaker-johnson-says-government-shutdown-now-second-longest-in-history-1123001818.html
House Speaker Blames Democrats as Shutdown Becomes Second Longest Ever
US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that the current government shutdown in the United States is the second longest in the country's history, and blamed Democrats for this crisis.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that the current government shutdown in the United States is the second longest in the country's history, and blamed Democrats for this crisis.
"This is now the second longest government shutdown of any kind, ever in the history of our country, and it's just shameful. Democrats keep making history, but they're doing it for all the wrong reasons," Johnson said during a press conference.
The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon.
Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike.