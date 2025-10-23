International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia & Ukraine Exchange Bodies of Fallen Soldiers - Source to Sputnik
Russia & Ukraine Exchange Bodies of Fallen Soldiers - Source to Sputnik
Russia has returned 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine and received 31 bodies of fallen Russian fighters, a source told Sputnik. 23.10.2025, Sputnik International
"Today, under the Istanbul agreements, Russia transferred 1,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, while the Ukrainian side handed over 31 bodies of deceased Russian servicemen to Russia," the source said.
13:29 GMT 23.10.2025 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 23.10.2025)
Exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen within the framework of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia has returned 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine and received 31 bodies of fallen Russian fighters, a source told Sputnik.
"Today, under the Istanbul agreements, Russia transferred 1,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, while the Ukrainian side handed over 31 bodies of deceased Russian servicemen to Russia," the source said.
