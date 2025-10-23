https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/russia--ukraine-exchange-bodies-of-fallen-soldiers---sources-to-sputnik-1123004410.html

Russia & Ukraine Exchange Bodies of Fallen Soldiers - Source to Sputnik

Russia has returned 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine and received 31 bodies of fallen Russian fighters, a source told Sputnik. 23.10.2025, Sputnik International

"Today, under the Istanbul agreements, Russia transferred 1,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, while the Ukrainian side handed over 31 bodies of deceased Russian servicemen to Russia," the source said.

