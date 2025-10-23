https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/russia--ukraine-exchange-bodies-of-fallen-soldiers---sources-to-sputnik-1123004410.html
Russia & Ukraine Exchange Bodies of Fallen Soldiers - Source to Sputnik
Russia & Ukraine Exchange Bodies of Fallen Soldiers - Source to Sputnik
Sputnik International
Russia has returned 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine and received 31 bodies of fallen Russian fighters, a source told Sputnik. 23.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-23T13:29+0000
2025-10-23T13:29+0000
2025-10-23T13:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sputnik
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122261865_0:340:1064:939_1920x0_80_0_0_24fd92aecddc2c2d06faa3ebd6577a0d.jpg
"Today, under the Istanbul agreements, Russia transferred 1,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, while the Ukrainian side handed over 31 bodies of deceased Russian servicemen to Russia," the source said.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122261865_0:241:1064:1039_1920x0_80_0_0_c7bf004b10269d86b67d9b114f69a9fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sputnik, russia, ukraine
Russia & Ukraine Exchange Bodies of Fallen Soldiers - Source to Sputnik
13:29 GMT 23.10.2025 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 23.10.2025)
Russia has returned 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine and received 31 bodies of fallen Russian fighters, a source told Sputnik.
"Today, under the Istanbul agreements, Russia transferred 1,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, while the Ukrainian side handed over 31 bodies of deceased Russian servicemen to Russia," the source said.