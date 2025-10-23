https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/sputnik-turkiye-hits-the-road-in-istanbul-with-branded-metrobuses-1123003225.html
Sputnik Turkiye Hits the Road in Istanbul With Branded Metrobuses
Sputnik Turkiye Hits the Road in Istanbul With Branded Metrobuses
23.10.2025
The buses feature the slogan "Turn on the sound. Hear what has been hidden from you" and travel a 52-km route past iconic landmarks like the Bosphorus Strait and the Golden Horn.As part of the international Sputnik media network, Sputnik Turkiye has been delivering news and content around the clock since its launch in December 2014. With editorial centers in Istanbul and Ankara, it reaches an estimated 60 million listeners across Turkiye—nearly 70% of the country’s population.
Sputnik Turkiye Hits the Road in Istanbul With Branded Metrobuses
