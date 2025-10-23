International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Trump Calls WSJ Story on US Approving Ukraine’s Long-Range Strikes Into Russia ‘Fake News’
US President Donald Trump dismissed a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday, which claimed that the US had approved Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to target areas deep inside Russia, labeling it as "fake news."
2025-10-23T03:34+0000
2025-10-23T03:59+0000
Earlier on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration had lifted restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles by Ukraine against Russia. The report indicated that this decision was made before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump at the White House last week.
Trump Calls WSJ Story on US Approving Ukraine's Long-Range Strikes Into Russia 'Fake News'

03:34 GMT 23.10.2025 (Updated: 03:59 GMT 23.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaPresident Donald Trump speaks during the American Cornerstone Institute's Founder's Dinner at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Mount Vernon, Va., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
US President Donald Trump dismissed a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday, which claimed that the US had approved Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to target areas deep inside Russia, labeling it as "fake news."
“The Wall Street Journal story on the USA’s approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long-range missiles deep into Russia is FAKE NEWS! The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
Earlier on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration had lifted restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles by Ukraine against Russia. The report indicated that this decision was made before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump at the White House last week.
