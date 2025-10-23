https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/trump-calls-wsj-story-on-us-approving-ukraines-long-range-strikes-into-russia-fake-news-1123002430.html

Trump Calls WSJ Story on US Approving Ukraine’s Long-Range Strikes Into Russia ‘Fake News’

US President Donald Trump dismissed a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday, which claimed that the US had approved Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to target areas deep inside Russia, labeling it as "fake news."

Earlier on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration had lifted restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles by Ukraine against Russia. The report indicated that this decision was made before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump at the White House last week.

