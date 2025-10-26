https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/timor-leste-officially-becomes-11th-member-of-asean-1123015847.html

Timor-Leste Officially Becomes 11th Member of ASEAN

East Timor has officially become the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The official declaration was signed on Sunday in Malaysia, in the presence of all ASEAN country leaders and the Prime Minister of East Timor, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao.Leaders of ASEAN member states formally signed the declaration on East Timor's admission to the bloc in a ceremonial moment captured by Sputnik.This marks ASEAN’s first expansion in 25 years.

