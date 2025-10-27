Russia remains open to improving relations with the US Russia remains open to improving relations with the US

Despite Moscow’s openness to dialogue, both Russia and Putin are guided by their own national interests Despite Moscow’s openness to dialogue, both Russia and Putin are guided by their own national interests

On Dmitriev’s trip to the US: informal contacts between Russia and the US are important component of dialogue — especially amid a series of unfriendly steps by Washington On Dmitriev’s trip to the US: informal contacts between Russia and the US are important component of dialogue — especially amid a series of unfriendly steps by Washington

Russia is consistently working to ensure its own security, and the development of new weapons is part of this effort Russia is consistently working to ensure its own security, and the development of new weapons is part of this effort