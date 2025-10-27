International
Burevestnik Tests Won’t Strain Russia–US Relations - Kremlin
Burevestnik Tests Won't Strain Russia–US Relations - Kremlin
There is nothing in the tests of the Burevestnik cruise missiles with nuclear propulsion that could strain relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Other statements by Peskov:
Burevestnik Tests Won’t Strain Russia–US Relations - Kremlin

10:01 GMT 27.10.2025 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 27.10.2025)
Trial launch of Russian cruise missile with nuclear powered engine 9M730 Burevestnik (NATO reporting name: SSC-X-9 Skyfall)
There is nothing in the tests of the Burevestnik cruise missiles with nuclear propulsion that could strain relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Other statements by Peskov:
Russia remains open to improving relations with the US
Despite Moscow’s openness to dialogue, both Russia and Putin are guided by their own national interests
On Dmitriev’s trip to the US: informal contacts between Russia and the US are important component of dialogue — especially amid a series of unfriendly steps by Washington
Russia is consistently working to ensure its own security, and the development of new weapons is part of this effort
Europeans are in a state of Russophobic and aggressive hysteria
