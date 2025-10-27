Burevestnik Tests Won’t Strain Russia–US Relations - Kremlin
10:01 GMT 27.10.2025 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 27.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankTrial launch of Russian cruise missile with nuclear powered engine 9M730 Burevestnik (NATO reporting name: SSC-X-9 Skyfall)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry/
Subscribe
There is nothing in the tests of the Burevestnik cruise missiles with nuclear propulsion that could strain relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Other statements by Peskov:
Russia remains open to improving relations with the US
Despite Moscow’s openness to dialogue, both Russia and Putin are guided by their own national interests
On Dmitriev’s trip to the US: informal contacts between Russia and the US are important component of dialogue — especially amid a series of unfriendly steps by Washington
Russia is consistently working to ensure its own security, and the development of new weapons is part of this effort
Europeans are in a state of Russophobic and aggressive hysteria
🚨🇷🇺 Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile: Putin’s absolute deterrence trump card— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 26, 2025
A test has demonstrated the missile’s ability to evade enemy missile defense systems, Chief of General Staff Gerasimov told President Putin
Here’s why it’s a strategic gamechanger
🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/fHQ0YhL1OE