Russia’s Unique Burevestnik Missile: Infographic

Russia has completed tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the nuclear-powered Burevestnik as a unique weapons system that no other country possesses.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the nuclear-powered Burevestnik as a unique weapons system that no other country possesses.
Test saw the missile fly 14,000 km — and that’s not even the limit.
Missile is powered by a miniature nuclear reactor, granting it virtually unlimited range.
Flying at ultra-low altitudes, it stays below radar, making interception nearly impossible.
Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!