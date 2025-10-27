https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/russias-unique-burevestnik-missile-infographic-1123020329.html

Russia’s Unique Burevestnik Missile: Infographic

Russia has completed tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the nuclear-powered Burevestnik as a unique weapons system that no other country possesses.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!

