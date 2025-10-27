https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/trump-on-russias-burevestnik-test-russia-us-not-playing-games-with-each-other-1123020051.html

Trump on Russia's Burevestnik Test: Russia, US Not Playing Games With Each Other

Russia and the United States do not play games with each other, US President Donald Trump said, commenting on the successful testing of Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight. Trump also commented on the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia, that he will announce his decision in due course."You will find out," Trump said.The US President pointed out he is not participating in discussions about the European Union using frozen Russian assets to pay for military aid to Ukraine."You have to ask the EU, I am not involved in that," Trump said.

