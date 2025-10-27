https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/trump-on-russias-burevestnik-test-russia-us-not-playing-games-with-each-other-1123020051.html
Trump on Russia's Burevestnik Test: Russia, US Not Playing Games With Each Other
Trump on Russia's Burevestnik Test: Russia, US Not Playing Games With Each Other
Sputnik International
Russia and the United States do not play games with each other, US President Donald Trump said, commenting on the successful testing of Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile.
2025-10-27T06:55+0000
2025-10-27T06:55+0000
2025-10-27T07:00+0000
world
donald trump
valery gerasimov
russia
burevestnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_0:91:2316:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2a99658d6ea31591576c5bf9c83963.jpg
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight. Trump also commented on the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia, that he will announce his decision in due course."You will find out," Trump said.The US President pointed out he is not participating in discussions about the European Union using frozen Russian assets to pay for military aid to Ukraine."You have to ask the EU, I am not involved in that," Trump said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/burevestnik-nuclear-cruise-missile-russias-absolute-deterrence-trump-card-1123017534.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_170:0:2147:1483_1920x0_80_0_0_ffe6c4c72ebd0f06abc0bd78d998a299.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia and the united states do not play games with each other, us president donald trump said, commenting on the successful testing of russia's nuclear-powered burevestnik cruise missile.
russia and the united states do not play games with each other, us president donald trump said, commenting on the successful testing of russia's nuclear-powered burevestnik cruise missile.
Trump on Russia's Burevestnik Test: Russia, US Not Playing Games With Each Other
06:55 GMT 27.10.2025 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 27.10.2025)
Russia and the United States do not play games with each other, US President Donald Trump said, commenting on the successful testing of Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.
"They are not playing games with us, we are not playing games with them either," Trump told reporters.
Trump also commented on the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia, that he will announce his decision in due course.
"You will find out," Trump said.
The US President pointed out he is not participating in discussions about the European Union using frozen Russian assets to pay for military aid to Ukraine.
"You have to ask the EU, I am not involved in that," Trump said.