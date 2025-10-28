https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/russian-syrian-defense-ministers-discuss-promising-areas-of-cooperation-1123029911.html

Russian, Syrian Defense Ministers Discuss Promising Areas of Cooperation

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov held a meeting with Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and discussed the practical implementation of promising areas of cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said

"During the talks, the practical implementation of promising areas of bilateral cooperation was discussed," the statement said. Abu Qasra thanked the leadership of Russia and Belousov for organizing the work of the Syrian delegation in Moscow. "The directions of our cooperation are important. And we are witnessing our developing relations," Abu Qasra said, as quoted by the ministry. The meeting between leaders of Russia and Syria has given additional impetus to the development of relations of the defense ministries of the two countries, the statement read.

