https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/russian-syrian-defense-ministers-discuss-promising-areas-of-cooperation-1123029911.html
Russian, Syrian Defense Ministers Discuss Promising Areas of Cooperation
Russian, Syrian Defense Ministers Discuss Promising Areas of Cooperation
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov held a meeting with Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and discussed the practical implementation of promising areas of cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said
2025-10-28T17:25+0000
2025-10-28T17:25+0000
2025-10-28T17:25+0000
world
russia
syria
russian defense ministry
andrei belousov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1c/1123030122_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_51a21f3cbeb8c868fc18c07d13cb47fe.png
"During the talks, the practical implementation of promising areas of bilateral cooperation was discussed," the statement said. Abu Qasra thanked the leadership of Russia and Belousov for organizing the work of the Syrian delegation in Moscow. "The directions of our cooperation are important. And we are witnessing our developing relations," Abu Qasra said, as quoted by the ministry. The meeting between leaders of Russia and Syria has given additional impetus to the development of relations of the defense ministries of the two countries, the statement read.
russia
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1c/1123030122_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2d235c88d1379a58889ae976319708.png
Belousov meets Syrian Defense Minister in Moscow
Sputnik International
Belousov meets Syrian Defense Minister in Moscow
2025-10-28T17:25+0000
true
PT0M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian defense minister, syrian defense minister, russia-syria relations
russian defense minister, syrian defense minister, russia-syria relations
Russian, Syrian Defense Ministers Discuss Promising Areas of Cooperation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov held a meeting with Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and discussed the practical implementation of promising areas of cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the talks, the practical implementation of promising areas of bilateral cooperation was discussed," the statement said.
Abu Qasra thanked the leadership of Russia and Belousov for organizing the work of the Syrian delegation in Moscow.
"The directions of our cooperation are important. And we are witnessing our developing relations," Abu Qasra said, as quoted by the ministry.
The meeting between leaders of Russia and Syria has given additional impetus to the development of relations of the defense ministries of the two countries, the statement read.