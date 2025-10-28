International
French General Staff Preparing To Deploy Up To 2,000 Troops To Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel
Summit Panic: Stoltenberg Recalls Day NATO Almost Fell
Summit Panic: Stoltenberg Recalls Day NATO Almost Fell
Former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has laid bare his jitters at the 2018 NATO Summit, when he feared the 70-year-old alliance could crumble entirely on his watch.
His apprehension then stemmed directly from President Donald Trump's threat to pull the US out of NATO unless European nations sharply raised their defense contributions.At the time, during his first term in the White House, Donald Trump had complained that NATO’s European members were not paying the alliance's target of two percent of GDP, and threatened to withdraw US support.In his book, On My Watch, Leading NATO in a Time of War, the alliance's former chief said that without US backing, the NATO treaty and its security guarantees were "not worth much."Shortly after that summit, European leaders pledged faster increases in defense spending, and, according to Stoltenberg, he "felt indescribable relief."
Summit Panic: Stoltenberg Recalls Day NATO Almost Fell

07:23 GMT 28.10.2025 (Updated: 07:57 GMT 28.10.2025)
Former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has disclosed that he feared the 70-year-old alliance would totally collapse during the 2018 summit on his watch.
His apprehension then stemmed directly from President Donald Trump's threat to pull the US out of NATO unless European nations sharply raised their defense contributions.
“We were all genuinely worried… we feared he might actually leave the meeting,” Jens Stoltenberg told CNN.
At the time, during his first term in the White House, Donald Trump had complained that NATO’s European members were not paying the alliance's target of two percent of GDP, and threatened to withdraw US support.
In his book, On My Watch, Leading NATO in a Time of War, the alliance's former chief said that without US backing, the NATO treaty and its security guarantees were "not worth much."
Shortly after that summit, European leaders pledged faster increases in defense spending, and, according to Stoltenberg, he "felt indescribable relief."
