US LNG Producers May Experience Raw Materials Shortage to Fuel Plants - Russia's Gazprom
US LNG Producers May Experience Raw Materials Shortage to Fuel Plants - Russia's Gazprom
US LNG Producers May Experience Raw Materials Shortage to Fuel Plants - Russia's Gazprom

15:14 GMT 28.10.2025 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 28.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Martha IrvineA small vehicle drives past a network of piping that makes up pieces of a "train" at Cameron LNG export facility in Hackberry, La., March 31, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States may experience a shortage of raw materials to fuel their plants, while buyers may face higher prices in the future, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday.
"In the US, with a record number of new LNG export projects announced for 2025, liquefied natural gas producers may struggle to keep plants fully fueled, while buyers may face significantly higher product costs in the future," the Gazprom said in a statement.
The US, Qatar, and Russia will provide the main contribution to increasing the supply of LNG on the market by 2035, the statement added.
