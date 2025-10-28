https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/us-lng-producers-may-experience-raw-materials-shortage-to-fuel-plants---russias-gazprom-1123029696.html

US LNG Producers May Experience Raw Materials Shortage to Fuel Plants - Russia's Gazprom

28.10.2025

"In the US, with a record number of new LNG export projects announced for 2025, liquefied natural gas producers may struggle to keep plants fully fueled, while buyers may face significantly higher product costs in the future," the Gazprom said in a statement. The US, Qatar, and Russia will provide the main contribution to increasing the supply of LNG on the market by 2035, the statement added.

