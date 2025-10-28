https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/us-lng-producers-may-experience-raw-materials-shortage-to-fuel-plants---russias-gazprom-1123029696.html
US LNG Producers May Experience Raw Materials Shortage to Fuel Plants - Russia's Gazprom
US LNG Producers May Experience Raw Materials Shortage to Fuel Plants - Russia's Gazprom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States may experience a shortage of raw materials to fuel their plants, while buyers...
"In the US, with a record number of new LNG export projects announced for 2025, liquefied natural gas producers may struggle to keep plants fully fueled, while buyers may face significantly higher product costs in the future," the Gazprom said in a statement. The US, Qatar, and Russia will provide the main contribution to increasing the supply of LNG on the market by 2035, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States may experience a shortage of raw materials to fuel their plants, while buyers may face higher prices in the future, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday.
"In the US, with a record number of new LNG export projects announced for 2025, liquefied natural gas producers may struggle to keep plants fully fueled, while buyers may face significantly higher product costs in the future," the Gazprom said in a statement.
The US, Qatar, and Russia will provide the main contribution to increasing the supply of LNG on the market by 2035, the statement added.