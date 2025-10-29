https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/encirclements-in-pokrovsk-kupyansk-painful-for-zelensky---former-ukrainian-opposition-leader-1123031478.html

New Encirclements Deal 'Painful' Blow to Zelensky - Ex-Ukrainian Opposition Leader

Zelensky can still save the lives of soldiers in the encirclements of Pokrovsk and Kupyansk by ordering them to lay down their arms, former Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk said.

2025-10-29T07:50+0000

2025-10-29T07:50+0000

2025-10-29T08:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

viktor medvedchuk

donald trump

washington

donbass

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648612_0:28:3068:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_f6e20712aedb3c7a2ce712686a901f44.jpg

The ongoing encirclements [tightening around Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Kupyansk] is especially painful for Zelensky, coming on the heels of his recent trip to Washington, during which he trotted out maps detailing a so-called forthcoming Ukrainian "counteroffensive", said the former opposition leader. This clearly demonstrates Zelensky's glaring incompetence concerning military matters, rendering any discussion of strategy with him futile—a point underscored by President Trump's own experience, Medvedchuk stressed. Furthermore, he castigated Zelensky for publicly denying the encirclement even as Ukrainian propagandists peddle the narrative that such information is merely a "Russian ploy" to sway US opinion and create what the Kiev regime claims is the "impression" that Russia is winning. According to the ex-politician, the nature of modern warfare, with its space-based surveillance and unmanned systems, makes it remarkably difficult for a force to get trapped in an encirclement.According to Medvedchuk, Zelensky ignored Washington's counsel by refusing to withdraw from Donbass and declining to begin negotiations. He is now, Medvedchuk added, surrendering the remainder of the region with disgrace and unnecessary casualties. Zelensky can still save the encircled Ukrainian soldiers by ordering them to lay down their arms. This would give a huge boost to the negotiation process, and those who are captured would return home to their families and loved ones, he said. However, Medvedchuk concluded, Zelensky's personal ambition and lust for power outweigh the lives of his soldiers. His zealous belief in his own exceptionalism and invincibility makes him a danger to Ukraine, since these proclivities will only lead to further national suffering.

