Putin: Russia Successfully Tested Poseidon Underwater Vehicle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the test of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power installation on October 28 is a huge success.

2025-10-29T12:07+0000

2025-10-29T12:07+0000

2025-10-29T13:26+0000

"Yesterday we conducted another test of another promising system — the unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon, also with a nuclear power installation ... This is a huge success," Putin said at a meeting with participants of the special military operation.Putin announced the first successful activation of the vessel's nuclear propulsion system, enabling it to operate for a substantial duration.The Poseidon is unrivalled globally in terms of speed and depth, the head of state said, adding there is nothing like it in the world, and it is unlikely to appear anytime soon.Intercepting the Poseidon is impossible, Putin stressed. The power of the Poseidon significantly exceeds that of the Sarmat missile, which will soon be put on combat duty, he said.

