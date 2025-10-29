https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/putin-russia-successfully-tested-poseidon-underwater-vehicle-1123032815.html
Putin: Russia Successfully Tested Poseidon Underwater Vehicle
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the test of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power installation on October 28 is a huge success.
"Yesterday we conducted another test of another promising system — the unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon, also with a nuclear power installation ... This is a huge success," Putin said at a meeting with participants of the special military operation.Putin announced the first successful activation of the vessel's nuclear propulsion system, enabling it to operate for a substantial duration.The Poseidon is unrivalled globally in terms of speed and depth, the head of state said, adding there is nothing like it in the world, and it is unlikely to appear anytime soon.Intercepting the Poseidon is impossible, Putin stressed. The power of the Poseidon significantly exceeds that of the Sarmat missile, which will soon be put on combat duty, he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that the October 28 test of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle, fuelled by nuclear power, was a major success.
"Yesterday we conducted another test of another promising system — the unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon, also with a nuclear power installation ... This is a huge success," Putin said at a meeting with participants of the special military operation.
Putin announced the first successful activation of the vessel's nuclear propulsion system, enabling it to operate for a substantial duration.
"Furthermore, this unmanned vehicle's speed and operational depth are unmatched anywhere in the world. Nothing comparable is likely to emerge anytime soon, and there are currently no means to intercept it," Putin said.
