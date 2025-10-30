https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/digital-ruble-to-make-it-possible-to-track-budget-spending---central-bank-head-1123038560.html

Digital Ruble to Make It Possible to Track Budget Spending - Central Bank Head

The digital ruble will make it possible to track budget spending, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"The digital ruble will, by the way, make it possible to track in the budget whether money is being spent specifically on equipment purchases or construction work," Nabiullina said, speaking in the State Duma.“By the way, we are already running a pilot project in the area of capital construction,” Nabiullina added. “There is already control over targeted budget spending, but this will significantly reduce the costs of organizing such oversight and make the process almost automatic.”The digital ruble is a new form of Russia’s national currency, complementing the existing cash and non-cash forms. It does not cancel or replace them. Large-scale adoption of the digital ruble is expected to begin in September 2026, and the Bank of Russia believes it will become a common means of payment within five to seven years.

