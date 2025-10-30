https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russian-marines-repel-counterattack-by-ukrainians-riding-armored-scout-car---fighter-1123038703.html

Russian Marines Repel Counterattack by Ukrainians Riding Armored Scout Car - Fighter

Russian Marines Repel Counterattack by Ukrainians Riding Armored Scout Car - Fighter

Sputnik International

A Russian marine assault unit destroyed a Ukrainian squad after it attempted a daring counterattack using a Soviet-made armored reconnaissance patrol vehicle... 30.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-30T09:45+0000

2025-10-30T09:45+0000

2025-10-30T12:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1d/1123032978_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_945a007a25f7648c2032c7e191557901.jpg

"We had an incident. The assault group was moving up a forest belt to take a Ukrainian armed forces stronghold. The objective was completed, but we did not expect such maneuvering from the enemy. As we approached to begin the assault, a vehicle rolled out toward us – a BRDM. A group of eight people [Ukrainians] rushed out 'one-on-one,'" the commander, who goes by the call sign Kryptonets, said.The enemy's sudden maneuver came as a surprise to the Russian assault troops who did not expect such brazenness, the commander added.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine