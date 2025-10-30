International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
"We had an incident. The assault group was moving up a forest belt to take a Ukrainian armed forces stronghold. The objective was completed, but we did not expect such maneuvering from the enemy. As we approached to begin the assault, a vehicle rolled out toward us – a BRDM. A group of eight people [Ukrainians] rushed out 'one-on-one,'" the commander, who goes by the call sign Kryptonets, said.The enemy's sudden maneuver came as a surprise to the Russian assault troops who did not expect such brazenness, the commander added.
Russian Marines Repel Counterattack by Ukrainians Riding Armored Scout Car - Fighter

09:45 GMT 30.10.2025 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 30.10.2025)
A Russian marine assault unit destroyed a Ukrainian squad after it attempted a daring counterattack using a Soviet-made armored reconnaissance patrol vehicle, BRDM, the commander of the assault group from the Pacific Fleet's 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade told Sputnik.
"We had an incident. The assault group was moving up a forest belt to take a Ukrainian armed forces stronghold. The objective was completed, but we did not expect such maneuvering from the enemy. As we approached to begin the assault, a vehicle rolled out toward us – a BRDM. A group of eight people [Ukrainians] rushed out 'one-on-one,'" the commander, who goes by the call sign Kryptonets, said.
The enemy's sudden maneuver came as a surprise to the Russian assault troops who did not expect such brazenness, the commander added.
"At first, we were caught off guard by their brazenness, but the enemy was overwhelmed. Our FPV drone team struck the vehicle immediately, and the remaining fighters who tried to hide in the forested area were eliminated in a firefight," he said.
