https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russian-marines-repel-counterattack-by-ukrainians-riding-armored-scout-car---fighter-1123038703.html
Russian Marines Repel Counterattack by Ukrainians Riding Armored Scout Car - Fighter
Russian Marines Repel Counterattack by Ukrainians Riding Armored Scout Car - Fighter
Sputnik International
A Russian marine assault unit destroyed a Ukrainian squad after it attempted a daring counterattack using a Soviet-made armored reconnaissance patrol vehicle... 30.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-30T09:45+0000
2025-10-30T09:45+0000
2025-10-30T12:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1d/1123032978_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_945a007a25f7648c2032c7e191557901.jpg
"We had an incident. The assault group was moving up a forest belt to take a Ukrainian armed forces stronghold. The objective was completed, but we did not expect such maneuvering from the enemy. As we approached to begin the assault, a vehicle rolled out toward us – a BRDM. A group of eight people [Ukrainians] rushed out 'one-on-one,'" the commander, who goes by the call sign Kryptonets, said.The enemy's sudden maneuver came as a surprise to the Russian assault troops who did not expect such brazenness, the commander added.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1d/1123032978_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee363b505e4f3869eaeafd21e2fe00bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine
Russian Marines Repel Counterattack by Ukrainians Riding Armored Scout Car - Fighter
09:45 GMT 30.10.2025 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 30.10.2025)
A Russian marine assault unit destroyed a Ukrainian squad after it attempted a daring counterattack using a Soviet-made armored reconnaissance patrol vehicle, BRDM, the commander of the assault group from the Pacific Fleet's 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade told Sputnik.
"We had an incident. The assault group was moving up a forest belt to take a Ukrainian armed forces stronghold. The objective was completed, but we did not expect such maneuvering from the enemy. As we approached to begin the assault, a vehicle rolled out toward us – a BRDM. A group of eight people [Ukrainians] rushed out 'one-on-one,'" the commander, who goes by the call sign Kryptonets, said.
The enemy's sudden maneuver came as a surprise to the Russian assault troops who did not expect such brazenness, the commander added.
"At first, we were caught off guard by their brazenness, but the enemy was overwhelmed. Our FPV drone team struck the vehicle immediately, and the remaining fighters who tried to hide in the forested area were eliminated in a firefight," he said.