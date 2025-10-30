https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/sputnik-africa-wins-prize-at-prestigious-southern-african-media-competition-1123036019.html

Sputnik Africa Wins Prize at Prestigious Southern African Media Competition

Sputnik's radio program won the award for best local radio content at the Broadcast Media Awards Southern Africa, held in Zimbabwe. 30.10.2025, Sputnik International

The winning episode of the podcast African Currents was dedicated to the excellence of African doctors implementing new technologies in medicine.The competition was hosted by the SABA Southern Africa Broadcasting Association. In the final, Sputnik competed against media outlets from Namibia and South Africa.Sputnik Africa, a pan-continental broadcaster, reaches audiences across Africa in multiple languages including Amharic, Swahili, English, and French. Earlier this year, the organization opened a regional office in Ethiopia. Sputnik Africa's radio programs are available on local radio stations in a dozen countries across the continent.

