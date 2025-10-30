International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/trump-instructs-pentagon-to-start-nuclear-weapons-testing-1123034610.html
Trump Instructs Pentagon to Start Nuclear Weapons Testing
Trump Instructs Pentagon to Start Nuclear Weapons Testing
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said he has ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs.
2025-10-30T05:03+0000
2025-10-30T05:04+0000
military
donald trump
pentagon
us nuclear weapons
nuclear weapons
nuclear bomb
nuclear site
us nukes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106306/79/1063067909_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6619ab410f5eacf4cf8521786de17836.jpg
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday. He added that the United States has the largest nuclear arsenal, but China can catch up with the US in five years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/who-is-still-conducting-nuclear-tests-1119219193.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106306/79/1063067909_0:258:1019:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_1a4c6a17ad787159c1575411f6a3f8f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear testing, nukes, nuclear bomb, american bomb, nevada testing bomb testing
nuclear testing, nukes, nuclear bomb, american bomb, nevada testing bomb testing

Trump Instructs Pentagon to Start Nuclear Weapons Testing

05:03 GMT 30.10.2025 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 30.10.2025)
CC0 / / Nuclear explosion
Nuclear explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said he has ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs.
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.
He added that the United States has the largest nuclear arsenal, but China can catch up with the US in five years.
Operation Plumbob Stokes US nuclear weapons test, predicted yield 10-20 kt, August 7, 1957. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2024
World
Who is Still Conducting Nuclear Tests?
2 July 2024, 15:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала