https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/trump-instructs-pentagon-to-start-nuclear-weapons-testing-1123034610.html
Trump Instructs Pentagon to Start Nuclear Weapons Testing
Trump Instructs Pentagon to Start Nuclear Weapons Testing
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said he has ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs.
2025-10-30T05:03+0000
2025-10-30T05:03+0000
2025-10-30T05:04+0000
military
donald trump
pentagon
us nuclear weapons
nuclear weapons
nuclear bomb
nuclear site
us nukes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106306/79/1063067909_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6619ab410f5eacf4cf8521786de17836.jpg
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday. He added that the United States has the largest nuclear arsenal, but China can catch up with the US in five years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/who-is-still-conducting-nuclear-tests-1119219193.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106306/79/1063067909_0:258:1019:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_1a4c6a17ad787159c1575411f6a3f8f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nuclear testing, nukes, nuclear bomb, american bomb, nevada testing bomb testing
nuclear testing, nukes, nuclear bomb, american bomb, nevada testing bomb testing
Trump Instructs Pentagon to Start Nuclear Weapons Testing
05:03 GMT 30.10.2025 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 30.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said he has ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs.
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.
He added that the United States has the largest nuclear arsenal, but China can catch up with the US in five years.