Trump Instructs Pentagon to Start Nuclear Weapons Testing

Trump Instructs Pentagon to Start Nuclear Weapons Testing

US President Donald Trump has said he has ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday. He added that the United States has the largest nuclear arsenal, but China can catch up with the US in five years.

