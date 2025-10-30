https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/us-china-to-have-fantastic-relationship-for-long-period-of-time---trump-1123034498.html

US, China to Have 'Fantastic Relationship for Long Period of Time' - Trump

US, China to Have 'Fantastic Relationship for Long Period of Time' - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, that he believes that the two countries will have fantastic relationship for a long time.

2025-10-30T04:56+0000

2025-10-30T04:56+0000

2025-10-30T04:56+0000

world

donald trump

china

economic cooperation

apec

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122816328_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_07a71214b1b674dea1f90f89466a2725.jpg

"We will be having some discussions. I think we have already agreed to a lot of things, and we will agree to some more right now, but President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we are going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time," Trump said.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-xi,