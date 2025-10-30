International
US, China to Have 'Fantastic Relationship for Long Period of Time' - Trump
US, China to Have 'Fantastic Relationship for Long Period of Time' - Trump
04:56 GMT 30.10.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, that he believes that the two countries will have fantastic relationship for a long time.
"We will be having some discussions. I think we have already agreed to a lot of things, and we will agree to some more right now, but President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we are going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time," Trump said.
