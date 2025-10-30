https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/us-china-to-have-fantastic-relationship-for-long-period-of-time---trump-1123034498.html
US, China to Have 'Fantastic Relationship for Long Period of Time' - Trump
US, China to Have 'Fantastic Relationship for Long Period of Time' - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, that he believes that the two countries will have fantastic relationship for a long time.
2025-10-30T04:56+0000
2025-10-30T04:56+0000
2025-10-30T04:56+0000
world
donald trump
china
economic cooperation
apec
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122816328_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_07a71214b1b674dea1f90f89466a2725.jpg
"We will be having some discussions. I think we have already agreed to a lot of things, and we will agree to some more right now, but President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we are going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time," Trump said.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122816328_221:0:2950:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1e71e0d9c7fc28cb207d910ef1c28044.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump-xi,
US, China to Have 'Fantastic Relationship for Long Period of Time' - Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, that he believes that the two countries will have fantastic relationship for a long time.
"We will be having some discussions. I think we have already agreed to a lot of things, and we will agree to some more right now, but President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we are going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time," Trump said.