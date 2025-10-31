https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/china-ready-to-introduce-zero-tariffs-on-african-goods---president-xi-1123041278.html

China Ready to Introduce Zero Tariffs on African Goods - President Xi

China Ready to Introduce Zero Tariffs on African Goods - President Xi

Sputnik International

China is ready to introduce zero tariffs on 100% of goods from African countries by signing an economic partnership agreement, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

2025-10-31T04:35+0000

2025-10-31T04:35+0000

2025-10-31T04:35+0000

world

china

apec

chinese foreign ministry

president xijinping

tariffs

import tariffs

economic cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122145553_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_91836b6d46444ed423965d09b102fc21.jpg

“China has already granted zero-tariff treatment to 100% of goods from the least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations,” Xi noted. “We are ready to extend this policy to all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China by signing economic partnership agreements for common development,” Xi said at the APEC summit, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.Xi added that China will continue to pursue shared growth and prosperity with all nations.“It is necessary to jointly promote inclusive and mutually beneficial development,” he said, calling for efforts to address global imbalances and promote a more sustainable and equitable globalization.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china-africa ties, african countries, african nations, chinese economy, chinese tariffs, trump tariffs, american tariffs, global south, chinese belt and road, chinese sphere of influence, chinese hegemony, chinese trade, trade relations, trade ties