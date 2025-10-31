https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/china-ready-to-introduce-zero-tariffs-on-african-goods---president-xi-1123041278.html
China Ready to Introduce Zero Tariffs on African Goods - President Xi
China is ready to introduce zero tariffs on 100% of goods from African countries by signing an economic partnership agreement, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
“China has already granted zero-tariff treatment to 100% of goods from the least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations,” Xi noted. “We are ready to extend this policy to all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China by signing economic partnership agreements for common development,” Xi said at the APEC summit, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.Xi added that China will continue to pursue shared growth and prosperity with all nations.“It is necessary to jointly promote inclusive and mutually beneficial development,” he said, calling for efforts to address global imbalances and promote a more sustainable and equitable globalization.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to introduce zero tariffs on 100% of goods from African countries by signing an economic partnership agreement, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
Xi added that China will continue to pursue shared growth and prosperity with all nations.
“It is necessary to jointly promote inclusive and mutually beneficial development,” he said, calling for efforts to address global imbalances and promote a more sustainable and equitable globalization.