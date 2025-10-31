https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/us-to-create-task-force-philippines-to-enhance-operations-in-south-china-sea-1123044664.html

US to Create Task Force-Philippines to Enhance Operations in South China Sea

US to Create Task Force-Philippines to Enhance Operations in South China Sea

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has declared the establishment of new Task Force-Philippines designed to increase operational cooperation in the region, especially in the South China Sea, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Hegseth met with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. at the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Malaysia to discuss ways to reestablish deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. Hegseth and Teodoro have reaffirmed shared security interests and agreed to continue working together in the field of public-private partnership on munitions co-production, the statement said. Also on Friday, the head of the Pentagon met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Tea Seiha. During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospect of Hegseth's participation in a future visit by a US Navy ship to the Ream Naval Base, the Pentagon spokesman added.

