US to Create Task Force-Philippines to Enhance Operations in South China Sea
© AP Photo / Kenneth MollA Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003
© AP Photo / Kenneth Moll
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has declared the establishment of new Task Force-Philippines designed to increase operational cooperation in the region, especially in the South China Sea, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Hegseth met with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. at the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Malaysia to discuss ways to reestablish deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.
"The two leaders discussed several developments to strengthen bilateral cooperation and increase readiness. Secretary Hegseth announced the establishment of Task Force-Philippines, a new U.S. Joint Task Force that will increase operational cooperation, improve combined planning, and enhance interoperability, particularly in the South China Sea," the statement read.
Hegseth and Teodoro have reaffirmed shared security interests and agreed to continue working together in the field of public-private partnership on munitions co-production, the statement said.
16 October, 07:24 GMT
Also on Friday, the head of the Pentagon met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Tea Seiha.
"Secretary Hegseth announced his intent to resume ANGKOR SENTINEL, a premier bilateral military exercise with Cambodia. Both leaders signaled a willingness to explore shared defense priorities and discussed opportunities to strengthen defense cooperation," Parnell said.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospect of Hegseth's participation in a future visit by a US Navy ship to the Ream Naval Base, the Pentagon spokesman added.