The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) will make the country a world center of Egyptology, Egyptian Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy told Sputnik on Saturday.

"It is unforgivable that most major international conferences [on Egyptology] are held outside of Egypt. Our country is the cradle of ancient Egyptian civilization. We must play a key role at the scientific and research levels," Fathy said ahead of the museum's opening. Fathy added that those seeking in-depth academic training in Egyptology should study in Egypt itself. The new museum is expected to boost tourism revenue, with daily visitor numbers projected to increase from 5,000 to 15,000. The minister said that work is underway to organize visiting schedules to ensure guests can fully explore the exhibits. He added that Egypt already leads the world in tourism diversity. The museum's opening also demonstrates Egypt's resilience and determination, as "anyone who builds a pyramid will be capable of absolutely anything," the minister said. Construction of the GEM in Giza began in 2005. Originally scheduled to open in 2020, the project faced several delays. The museum, already recognized as the world's largest collection of Egyptian history, is expected to host around 3 million visitors annually and display more than 100,000 artifacts from across the country. Over 30 heads of state and monarchs are expected to attend the opening ceremony, which will begin at 7:00 pm local time (5:00 pm GMT) and last about 90 minutes. Official events will continue through November 3, after which the museum will reopen to the public in full. Earlier in the week, Zahi Hawass, a prominent Egyptian archaeologist and former minister of tourism and antiquities, told Sputnik that the opening of the GEM in the presence of over 60 world leaders was expected to bring global attention to Egypt and boost its tourism industry,

