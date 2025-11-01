https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/khabarovsk-nuclear-submarine-launched-in-russias-severodvinsk-1123052033.html
Khabarovsk Nuclear Submarine Launched in Russia's Severodvinsk
The launching ceremony of the Khabarovsk nuclear submarine took place in the Russian port city of Severodvinsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In Severodvinsk, under the leadership of Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, at shipbuilding enterprise JSC Production Association Sevmash, the launching ceremony of the Khabarovsk nuclear submarine took place," the ministry said in a statement. The submarine, equipped with underwater weapons and robotic systems, will enable Russia to successfully defend its national interests in the oceans, according to the statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The launching ceremony of the Khabarovsk nuclear submarine took place in the Russian port city of Severodvinsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In Severodvinsk, under the leadership of Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, at shipbuilding enterprise JSC Production Association Sevmash, the launching ceremony of the Khabarovsk nuclear submarine took place," the ministry said in a statement.
The submarine, equipped with underwater weapons and robotic systems, will enable Russia to successfully defend its national interests in the oceans, according to the statement.
"I would like to thank everyone involved in the submarine's creation for their conscientious and high-quality work. The vessel still has to undergo a series of sea trials. I wish the crew and the commissioning team success in conducting them," Belousov was quoted as saying by the ministry.