https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/russia-has-technology-infrastructure-for-ai-development---russian-deputy-pm-1123047286.html

Russia Has Technology, Infrastructure for AI Development - Russian Deputy PM

Russia Has Technology, Infrastructure for AI Development - Russian Deputy PM

Sputnik International

Russia is one of the few economies in the world that has the technology, infrastructure, and human capital assets for the comprehensive development of... 01.11.2025, Sputnik International

2025-11-01T04:56+0000

2025-11-01T04:56+0000

2025-11-01T04:56+0000

russia

apec

russia

pacific

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113903097_3:0:1454:816_1920x0_80_0_0_5fb79016135073a61aaf6c62cafc8364.png

"Russia is one of the few economies in the world that has the necessary technology, infrastructure, and human capital for the comprehensive development of artificial intelligence. Over the past five years, the IT industry's contribution to Russia's GDP has doubled," Overchuk said.He said Russia is ready to cooperate with Asia-Pacific countries in creative and cultural industries.

russia

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

apec, russia, pacific