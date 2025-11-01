https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/russia-has-technology-infrastructure-for-ai-development---russian-deputy-pm-1123047286.html
Russia Has Technology, Infrastructure for AI Development - Russian Deputy PM
Russia is one of the few economies in the world that has the technology, infrastructure, and human capital assets for the comprehensive development of artificial intelligence (AI), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the APEC summit.
"Russia is one of the few economies in the world that has the necessary technology, infrastructure, and human capital for the comprehensive development of artificial intelligence. Over the past five years, the IT industry's contribution to Russia's GDP has doubled," Overchuk said.
He said Russia is ready to cooperate with Asia-Pacific countries in creative and cultural industries.