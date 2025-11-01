International
Russia Has Technology, Infrastructure for AI Development - Russian Deputy PM
Russia Has Technology, Infrastructure for AI Development - Russian Deputy PM
"Russia is one of the few economies in the world that has the necessary technology, infrastructure, and human capital for the comprehensive development of artificial intelligence. Over the past five years, the IT industry's contribution to Russia's GDP has doubled," Overchuk said.He said Russia is ready to cooperate with Asia-Pacific countries in creative and cultural industries.
04:56 GMT 01.11.2025
An Artificial Intelligence's Interpretation of Police Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict Crime. Created by Midjourney AI v5, October 3, 2023
An Artificial Intelligence's Interpretation of Police Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict Crime. Created by Midjourney AI v5, October 3, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
CC0 / Midjourney AI /
Russia is one of the few economies in the world that has the technology, infrastructure, and human capital assets for the comprehensive development of artificial intelligence (AI), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the APEC summit.
"Russia is one of the few economies in the world that has the necessary technology, infrastructure, and human capital for the comprehensive development of artificial intelligence. Over the past five years, the IT industry's contribution to Russia's GDP has doubled," Overchuk said.
He said Russia is ready to cooperate with Asia-Pacific countries in creative and cultural industries.
