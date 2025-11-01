https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/tanzanian-president-re-elected-with-9766-of-vote--reports-1123047796.html
Tanzanian President Re-Elected With 97.66% of Vote – Reports
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured re-election, winning the elections in the African country with 97.66% of the votes, The Kenya Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing chairman of the country's election commission Jacobs Mwambegele.
Hassan first took office in 2021, becoming Tanzania's first female president. Hassan's nearest competitor, opposition candidate Salum Mwalim received 0.65% of the votes. The three-day unrest that took place in the country after the elections has claimed the lives of about 700 people, John Kitoka, a spokesperson for the main opposition party Chadema, which was barred from the elections, has said. On Wednesday, a general election took place in Tanzania to elect president, members of parliament and members of municipal councils. The number of the voters amounted approximately to 37 million. African media reported mass protests and riots, including at polling stations.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured re-election, winning the elections in the African country with 97.66% of the votes, The Kenya Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing chairman of the country's election commission Jacobs Mwambegele.
Hassan first took office in 2021, becoming Tanzania's first female president. Hassan's nearest competitor, opposition candidate Salum Mwalim received 0.65% of the votes.
The three-day unrest that took place in the country after the elections has claimed the lives of about 700 people, John Kitoka, a spokesperson for the main opposition party Chadema, which was barred from the elections, has said.
"As we speak the figure for deaths in [the city of] Dar [es Salaam] is around 350 and for Mwanza it is 200-plus. Added to figures from other places around the country, the overall figure is around 700," Kitoka told the AFP news agency.
On Wednesday, a general election took place in Tanzania
to elect president, members of parliament and members of municipal councils. The number of the voters amounted approximately to 37 million. African media reported mass protests and riots, including at polling stations.