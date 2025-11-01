https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/trump-wants-to-continue-dialogue-on-resolving-ukraine-conflict---former-advisor-1123047391.html

Trump Wants to Continue Dialogue on Resolving Ukraine Conflict - Former Advisor

Trump Wants to Continue Dialogue on Resolving Ukraine Conflict - Former Advisor

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump plans to perpetuate dialogue on Ukraine, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said in an interview with RIA Novosti. 01.11.2025, Sputnik International

2025-11-01T04:58+0000

2025-11-01T04:58+0000

2025-11-01T04:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us

michael flynn

donald trump

washington

ukraine

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619096_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1553489a136c8d77a2c945012027606f.jpg

"So I think that … he is willing to continue to have a conversation. So there's got to be some give," Flynn said.Flynn further highlighted that Washington bears some culpability for what is happening, as it actively intervened in Ukrainian affairs long before the fighting began.Flynn also sent a specific message to "those in the Kremlin" where he highlighted the need for a compromise from all sides.

washington

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, michael flynn, donald trump, washington, ukraine, kremlin