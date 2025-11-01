International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Trump Wants to Continue Dialogue on Resolving Ukraine Conflict - Former Advisor
Trump Wants to Continue Dialogue on Resolving Ukraine Conflict - Former Advisor
US President Donald Trump plans to perpetuate dialogue on Ukraine, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said in an interview with RIA Novosti. 01.11.2025, Sputnik International
"So I think that … he is willing to continue to have a conversation. So there's got to be some give," Flynn said.Flynn further highlighted that Washington bears some culpability for what is happening, as it actively intervened in Ukrainian affairs long before the fighting began.Flynn also sent a specific message to "those in the Kremlin" where he highlighted the need for a compromise from all sides.
Trump Wants to Continue Dialogue on Resolving Ukraine Conflict - Former Advisor

04:58 GMT 01.11.2025
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
© AP Photo / Luis M. Alvarez
US President Donald Trump plans to perpetuate dialogue on Ukraine, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
"So I think that … he is willing to continue to have a conversation. So there's got to be some give," Flynn said.
Flynn further highlighted that Washington bears some culpability for what is happening, as it actively intervened in Ukrainian affairs long before the fighting began.
Flynn also sent a specific message to "those in the Kremlin" where he highlighted the need for a compromise from all sides.
