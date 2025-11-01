https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/trump-wants-to-continue-dialogue-on-resolving-ukraine-conflict---former-advisor-1123047391.html
Trump Wants to Continue Dialogue on Resolving Ukraine Conflict - Former Advisor
Trump Wants to Continue Dialogue on Resolving Ukraine Conflict - Former Advisor
US President Donald Trump plans to perpetuate dialogue on Ukraine, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
Trump Wants to Continue Dialogue on Resolving Ukraine Conflict - Former Advisor
US President Donald Trump plans to perpetuate dialogue on Ukraine, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
"So I think that … he is willing to continue to have a conversation. So there's got to be some give," Flynn said.
Flynn further highlighted that Washington bears some culpability for what is happening, as it actively intervened in Ukrainian affairs long before the fighting began.
Flynn also sent a specific message to "those in the Kremlin" where he highlighted the need for a compromise from all sides.