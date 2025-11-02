https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/pentagon-chief-claims-new-us-strike-on-drug-trafficking-vessel-in-caribbean-1123052196.html
Pentagon Chief Claims New US Strike on Drug Trafficking Vessel in Caribbean
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth claimed a new US strike on a vessel that, according to him, was used for drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and belonged to a "terrorist organization."
"Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) in the Caribbean," Hegseth said on X.
Three men were on board the vessel during the attack, which was carried out in international waters, he added.
"All three terrorists were killed, and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike," Hegseth added.