Pentagon Chief Claims New US Strike on Drug Trafficking Vessel in Caribbean

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth claimed a new US strike on a vessel that, according to him, was used for drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and belonged to a... 02.11.2025, Sputnik International

2025-11-02T06:06+0000

2025-11-02T06:06+0000

2025-11-02T06:06+0000

world

us

peter hegseth

donald trump

caribbean

pentagon

"Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) in the Caribbean," Hegseth said on X.Three men were on board the vessel during the attack, which was carried out in international waters, he added.

caribbean

us, peter hegseth, donald trump, caribbean, pentagon