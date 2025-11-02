https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/trump-says-will-order-pentagon-to-prepare-attack-plan-on-nigeria-over-christian-crisis-1123052465.html

Trump Says Will Order Pentagon to Prepare Attack Plan on Nigeria Over Christian Crisis

The United States will immediately cease all aid to Nigeria if the killing of Christians continues, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, adding that he... 02.11.2025, Sputnik International

"If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities. I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

