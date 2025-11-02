https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/trump-says-will-order-pentagon-to-prepare-attack-plan-on-nigeria-over-christian-crisis-1123052465.html
Trump Says Will Order Pentagon to Prepare Attack Plan on Nigeria Over Christian Crisis
02.11.2025
africa
us
donald trump
nigeria
pentagon
christians
truth social
The United States will immediately cease all aid to Nigeria if the killing of Christians continues, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, adding that he will instruct the Pentagon to prepare for a possible attack in the African country to "wipe out Islamic terrorists."
"If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities. I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.