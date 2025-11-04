https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/iran-celebrates-victory-over-western-imperialism-1123060708.html

Iran Celebrates Victory Over Western Imperialism

Iran Celebrates Victory Over Western Imperialism

Sputnik International

In Tehran, demonstrators marched from Palestine Square to the former US embassy, where the event ended with speeches condemning Western sanctions and reaffirming solidarity with the Palestinian people.

2025-11-04T14:02+0000

2025-11-04T14:02+0000

2025-11-04T14:02+0000

world

iran

us

students

embassy

celebration

streets

attacks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/04/1123060550_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_25efca817c2cc0e40c5848b6e22d0341.jpg

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians flooded the streets of Tehran and 900+ cities across the country to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy — a day officially observed as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance.Crowds marched in unison, waving Iranian flags and portraits of those killed in US and Israeli attacks.On November 4, 1979, Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran, heralding the beginning of America’s expulsion from Iran. The 1979 revolution ended both Western and Israeli influence in Iran by deposing the Pahlavi monarchy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/declining-west-inevitably-means-a-rising-iran-1119174291.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran's national day of fighting global arrogance, former us embassy, celebrations of victory over western imperialism in iran, the 1979 seizure of the us embassy in tehran by iranian students