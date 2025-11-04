https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/iran-celebrates-victory-over-western-imperialism-1123060708.html
Iran Celebrates Victory Over Western Imperialism
Iran Celebrates Victory Over Western Imperialism
In Tehran, demonstrators marched from Palestine Square to the former US embassy, where the event ended with speeches condemning Western sanctions and reaffirming solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians flooded the streets of Tehran and 900+ cities across the country to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy — a day officially observed as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance.Crowds marched in unison, waving Iranian flags and portraits of those killed in US and Israeli attacks.On November 4, 1979, Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran, heralding the beginning of America’s expulsion from Iran. The 1979 revolution ended both Western and Israeli influence in Iran by deposing the Pahlavi monarchy.
