https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/standing-strong-together-russia-celebrates-national-unity-day--1123061285.html

Standing Strong Together: Russia Celebrates National Unity Day

Standing Strong Together: Russia Celebrates National Unity Day

Sputnik International

The unbreakable unity of Russia’s multinational people is the key to the country’s success and victories. But what’s the story behind the holiday?

2025-11-04T17:40+0000

2025-11-04T17:40+0000

2025-11-04T17:40+0000

russia

russia

russian defense ministry

red square

ukraine

vladimir putin

europe

national unity day

national unity day

russian ministry of defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/04/1123061931_0:101:3072:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_2e02596b0158233c575e537d25386017.jpg

Unity Means Sovereignty On National Unity Day, Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Minin and Pozharsky monument. He also met young volunteers on Red Square and the children of heroes of the special military operation in Ukraine. Origins of the Unity Day The holiday traces back to 1612, when a people's militia led by Kuzma Minin, elder of the Nizhny Novgorod zemstvo, and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky expelled Polish invaders from Moscow, ending the Time of Troubles. Spiritual Unity November 4 is celebrated with a wide range of events, from official ceremonies and parades to concerts and public gatherings. Orthodox churches hold services in honor of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God. The Cathedral of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, located on Red Square, was built in honor of the image that became the spiritual banner of the people’s militia. Since the 1990s, it has become one of the most important Orthodox symbols of Russia. Battlefield Unity Russian troops are observing the holiday on the front lines of the special military operation. Russian Defense Ministry releases message from soldiers in the combat zone: Value of Unity

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russia, national unity day, special military operation, vladimir putin, russian orthodox church, russia's multinational people, russian ministry of defense, russian victory