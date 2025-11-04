International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/standing-strong-together-russia-celebrates-national-unity-day--1123061285.html
Standing Strong Together: Russia Celebrates National Unity Day
Standing Strong Together: Russia Celebrates National Unity Day
Sputnik International
The unbreakable unity of Russia’s multinational people is the key to the country’s success and victories. But what’s the story behind the holiday?
2025-11-04T17:40+0000
2025-11-04T17:40+0000
russia
russia
russian defense ministry
red square
ukraine
vladimir putin
europe
national unity day
national unity day
russian ministry of defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/04/1123061931_0:101:3072:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_2e02596b0158233c575e537d25386017.jpg
Unity Means Sovereignty On National Unity Day, Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Minin and Pozharsky monument. He also met young volunteers on Red Square and the children of heroes of the special military operation in Ukraine. Origins of the Unity Day The holiday traces back to 1612, when a people's militia led by Kuzma Minin, elder of the Nizhny Novgorod zemstvo, and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky expelled Polish invaders from Moscow, ending the Time of Troubles. Spiritual Unity November 4 is celebrated with a wide range of events, from official ceremonies and parades to concerts and public gatherings. Orthodox churches hold services in honor of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God. The Cathedral of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, located on Red Square, was built in honor of the image that became the spiritual banner of the people’s militia. Since the 1990s, it has become one of the most important Orthodox symbols of Russia. Battlefield Unity Russian troops are observing the holiday on the front lines of the special military operation. Russian Defense Ministry releases message from soldiers in the combat zone: Value of Unity
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/04/1123061931_5:0:2736:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83cf7e56177855bc37afb1c315cb7e5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, national unity day, special military operation, vladimir putin, russian orthodox church, russia's multinational people, russian ministry of defense, russian victory
russia, national unity day, special military operation, vladimir putin, russian orthodox church, russia's multinational people, russian ministry of defense, russian victory

Standing Strong Together: Russia Celebrates National Unity Day

17:40 GMT 04.11.2025
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the Minin and Pozharsky monument on National Unity Day, November 4
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the Minin and Pozharsky monument on National Unity Day, November 4 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2025
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The unbreakable unity of Russia’s multinational people is the key to the country’s success and victories. But what’s the story behind the holiday?

Unity Means Sovereignty

On National Unity Day, Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Minin and Pozharsky monument. He also met young volunteers on Red Square and the children of heroes of the special military operation in Ukraine.
“This holiday means unity; it means preservation of our sovereignty, of our country and of our statehood,” the Russian president emphasized.

Origins of the Unity Day

The holiday traces back to 1612, when a people's militia led by Kuzma Minin, elder of the Nizhny Novgorod zemstvo, and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky expelled Polish invaders from Moscow, ending the Time of Troubles.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankCelebration of National Unity Day
Celebration of National Unity Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2025
Celebration of National Unity Day
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank

Spiritual Unity

November 4 is celebrated with a wide range of events, from official ceremonies and parades to concerts and public gatherings. Orthodox churches hold services in honor of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God. The Cathedral of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, located on Red Square, was built in honor of the image that became the spiritual banner of the people’s militia. Since the 1990s, it has become one of the most important Orthodox symbols of Russia.

Battlefield Unity

Russian troops are observing the holiday on the front lines of the special military operation.
Russian Defense Ministry releases message from soldiers in the combat zone:
"Today, just like 413 years ago, there are soldiers of different nationalities and backgrounds among us," the troops narrate. "They have come together to defend our country from the enemy. 'Only together' is the motto that guides our country forward on its grand and important journey. The people of Russia have always been invincible in unity."
© Sputnik / Kirill Braga / Go to the mediabankCelebration of National Unity Day
Celebration of National Unity Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2025
Celebration of National Unity Day
© Sputnik / Kirill Braga
/
Go to the mediabank

Value of Unity

“The value of our unity is undeniable,” Putin said at the Unity Day state awards ceremony. "We know how to close ranks to tackle common challenges in the face of global threats — and to celebrate victories, achievements, and successes together."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала