Standing Strong Together: Russia Celebrates National Unity Day
The unbreakable unity of Russia’s multinational people is the key to the country’s success and victories. But what’s the story behind the holiday?
Unity Means Sovereignty
On National Unity Day, Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Minin and Pozharsky monument. He also met young volunteers on Red Square and the children of heroes of the special military operation in Ukraine.
“This holiday means unity; it means preservation of our sovereignty, of our country and of our statehood,” the Russian president emphasized.
Origins of the Unity Day
The holiday traces back to 1612, when a people's militia led by Kuzma Minin, elder of the Nizhny Novgorod zemstvo, and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky expelled Polish invaders from Moscow, ending the Time of Troubles.
Celebration of National Unity Day
Spiritual Unity
November 4 is celebrated with a wide range of events, from official ceremonies and parades to concerts and public gatherings. Orthodox churches hold services in honor of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God. The Cathedral of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, located on Red Square, was built in honor of the image that became the spiritual banner of the people’s militia. Since the 1990s, it has become one of the most important Orthodox symbols of Russia.
Battlefield Unity
Russian troops are observing the holiday on the front lines of the special military operation.
Russian Defense Ministry releases message from soldiers in the combat zone:
"Today, just like 413 years ago, there are soldiers of different nationalities and backgrounds among us," the troops narrate. "They have come together to defend our country from the enemy. 'Only together' is the motto that guides our country forward on its grand and important journey. The people of Russia have always been invincible in unity."
Celebration of National Unity Day
Value of Unity
“The value of our unity is undeniable,” Putin said at the Unity Day state awards ceremony. "We know how to close ranks to tackle common challenges in the face of global threats — and to celebrate victories, achievements, and successes together."