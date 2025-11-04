https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/waltz-accuses-un-peacekeepers-of-failing-to-fulfill-their-duties-1123059150.html
Waltz Accuses UN Peacekeepers of Failing to Fulfill Their Duties
Waltz Accuses UN Peacekeepers of Failing to Fulfill Their Duties
Sputnik International
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused UN peacekeeping missions of failing to fulfill their mandates.
2025-11-04T06:52+0000
2025-11-04T06:52+0000
2025-11-04T06:52+0000
world
mike waltz
antonio guterres
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121965127_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac17a135068cf202c84e49e82db46aa.jpg
"Basically, these UN peacekeepers that are around the world, some of these peacekeeping missions, have been sitting around for 30, 40, 50 years. They’re obviously not doing what they intended to do," Waltz said in an interview with the Breitbart news portal. He noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed to a 25% reduction in peacekeeping missions worldwide. According to Waltz, the US goal is to return the UN to its core mission, which he described as preventing another world war and strengthening world peace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/trump-withholding-un-funding-to-demand-reforms---us-ambassador-1123058549.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121965127_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_053a7c8bd757f3bac5c28d1dec7a50bc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mike waltz, antonio guterres, the united nations (un)
mike waltz, antonio guterres, the united nations (un)
Waltz Accuses UN Peacekeepers of Failing to Fulfill Their Duties
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused UN peacekeeping missions of failing to fulfill their mandates.
"Basically, these UN peacekeepers that are around the world, some of these peacekeeping missions, have been sitting around for 30, 40, 50 years. They’re obviously not doing what they intended to do," Waltz said in an interview with the Breitbart news portal.
He noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed to a 25% reduction in peacekeeping missions worldwide.
According to Waltz, the US goal is to return the UN to its core mission, which he described as preventing another world war and strengthening world peace.