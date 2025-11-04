International
Waltz Accuses UN Peacekeepers of Failing to Fulfill Their Duties
Waltz Accuses UN Peacekeepers of Failing to Fulfill Their Duties
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused UN peacekeeping missions of failing to fulfill their mandates.
"Basically, these UN peacekeepers that are around the world, some of these peacekeeping missions, have been sitting around for 30, 40, 50 years. They're obviously not doing what they intended to do," Waltz said in an interview with the Breitbart news portal. He noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed to a 25% reduction in peacekeeping missions worldwide. According to Waltz, the US goal is to return the UN to its core mission, which he described as preventing another world war and strengthening world peace.
06:52 GMT 04.11.2025
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Washington.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused UN peacekeeping missions of failing to fulfill their mandates.
"Basically, these UN peacekeepers that are around the world, some of these peacekeeping missions, have been sitting around for 30, 40, 50 years. They’re obviously not doing what they intended to do," Waltz said in an interview with the Breitbart news portal.
He noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed to a 25% reduction in peacekeeping missions worldwide.
According to Waltz, the US goal is to return the UN to its core mission, which he described as preventing another world war and strengthening world peace.
