Russia Does Not Want Serbian Ammunition Used Against Its Troops — Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia understands that unprecedented pressure is being exerted on Serbia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We understand the unprecedented pressure being exerted on the Serbs. That is why the story there is not easy at all. We understand the difficulties the Serbs are going through," Peskov said when asked to comment on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's statement that the republic is ready to sell ammunition to the European Union.