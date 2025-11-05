https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/russian-defense-minister-says-considers-expedient-to-begin-preparations-for-full-scale-nuclear-1123066289.html
Russian Defense Chief: Expedient to Get Ready for Full-Scale Nuclear Tests
Russian Defense Chief: Expedient to Get Ready for Full-Scale Nuclear Tests
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Wednesday that he considers it expedient to begin preparations for the resumption of nuclear tests at the Novaya Zemlya test site.
"I consider it advisable to start preparations for full-scale nuclear tests immediately," Andrei Belousov said at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.This Russia's remote Arctic archipelago sits about 3,500 km (2,200 miles) northeast of Alaska and is the closest US point.Washington is actively building up its strategic offensive weapons, he said.A possible US rejection of the moratorium on nuclear tests may be a step towards destroying the system of global strategic stability, Belousov said, adding that the United States is going to deploy missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, the flight time of which from Germany to central Russia will be 6-7 minutes.The US conducted exercise simulating a "preemptive nuclear missile strike" on Russia in October, he revealed.
"I consider it advisable to start preparations for full-scale nuclear tests immediately," Andrei Belousov said at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.
This Russia's remote Arctic archipelago sits about 3,500 km (2,200 miles) northeast of Alaska and is the closest US point.
Washington is actively building up its strategic offensive weapons, he said.
"We must focus not only on the statements and pronouncements of politicians and American officials but, above all, on the actions of the United States of America. And these actions clearly demonstrate Washington's active increase in strategic offensive weapons," Belousov said at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.
A possible US rejection of the moratorium on nuclear tests may be a step towards destroying the system of global strategic stability, Belousov said, adding that the United States is going to deploy missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, the flight time of which from Germany to central Russia will be 6-7 minutes.
The US conducted exercise simulating a "preemptive nuclear missile strike" on Russia in October, he revealed.