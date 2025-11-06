International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/compromise-on-ukraine-wont-satisfy-everyone---trumps-former-advisor-1123068828.html
Compromise on Ukraine Won’t Satisfy Everyone, Says Ex-Trump Advisor
Compromise on Ukraine Won’t Satisfy Everyone, Says Ex-Trump Advisor
Sputnik International
A compromise on the Ukrainian crisis has to be reached, though it will not satisfy all sides, said former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in an... 06.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-06T06:32+0000
2025-11-06T07:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
michael flynn
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_0:80:3355:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_c86d5b6c26ce8ce960c0c884a9af8573.jpg
“I think we're going to have to figure out a compromise [on Ukraine] where not everybody is going to be happy,” Flynn replied when asked for his view regarding the negotiations on Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_313:0:3044:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_caedaa9a1ca298c2dd8897e011fe4a60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
michael flynn, ukraine
michael flynn, ukraine

Compromise on Ukraine Won’t Satisfy Everyone, Says Ex-Trump Advisor

06:32 GMT 06.11.2025 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 06.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. May 16, 2025
Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. May 16, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A compromise on the Ukrainian crisis has to be reached, though it will not satisfy all sides, said former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“I think we're going to have to figure out a compromise [on Ukraine] where not everybody is going to be happy,” Flynn replied when asked for his view regarding the negotiations on Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала