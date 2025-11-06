https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/compromise-on-ukraine-wont-satisfy-everyone---trumps-former-advisor-1123068828.html
Compromise on Ukraine Won’t Satisfy Everyone, Says Ex-Trump Advisor
Compromise on Ukraine Won’t Satisfy Everyone, Says Ex-Trump Advisor
Sputnik International
A compromise on the Ukrainian crisis has to be reached, though it will not satisfy all sides, said former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in an... 06.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-06T06:32+0000
2025-11-06T06:32+0000
2025-11-06T07:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
michael flynn
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_0:80:3355:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_c86d5b6c26ce8ce960c0c884a9af8573.jpg
“I think we're going to have to figure out a compromise [on Ukraine] where not everybody is going to be happy,” Flynn replied when asked for his view regarding the negotiations on Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_313:0:3044:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_caedaa9a1ca298c2dd8897e011fe4a60.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
michael flynn, ukraine
Compromise on Ukraine Won’t Satisfy Everyone, Says Ex-Trump Advisor
06:32 GMT 06.11.2025 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 06.11.2025)
A compromise on the Ukrainian crisis has to be reached, though it will not satisfy all sides, said former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“I think we're going to have to figure out a compromise [on Ukraine] where not everybody is going to be happy,” Flynn replied when asked for his view regarding the negotiations on Ukraine.